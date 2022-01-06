Michelle Kwan net worth 2022: Figure skating icon's fortune explored as she welcomes first child, Kalista

On January 6, five-time world champion for figure skating, Michelle Kwan, announced the arrival of her firstborn. On Wednesday, the two-time Olympic medalist took to her Instagram to post a snap of her newborn daughter, Kalista Belle Kwan.

Kwan also posted a long paragraph with the caption revealing minor details about her childbirth process. She also shared a timelapse video of her pregnancy. The 41-year-old retired figure skater also hinted at her new partner in the post.

In a lengthy caption, Kwan mentioned:

"I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she's been in my life forever…"

Michelle Kwan's partner's identity remains unconfirmed

After Kwan posted snaps of her newborn daughter, multiple speculations about the father made the rounds online. The former pro-figure skater thanked her partner in the caption and referred to the individual with a heart emoji.

How much is Michelle Kwan worth?

Michelle Kwan is worth $10 - 12 million, according to multiple publications. Most of her fortune originated from her numerous brand endorsements throughout her career. Kwan has been an ambassador for several renowned brands, including Aim Funds, Coca-Cola, United Airlines, Visa, Mattel, McDonald's, Krafts, Disney, and Chevrolet.

In 2000, Michelle Kwan signed a deal with Chevrolet to endorse the automobile maker. The deal was estimated to be worth around $1 million. The former pro-figure skater also drove a Chevrolet Tahoe at the time. Kwan struck a three-year deal with The Walt Disney Company following her association with the car brand.

Her deal with Disney also included four TV specials and publishing contracts for eight children's books. The California native reportedly received $1 million per year for her deal with Disney. Last month, Joe Biden also recommended Kwan as the US ambassador to Belize.

Following her college education in International Studies, Kwan worked for the US State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. She also worked as outreach coordinator for Hillary Clinton and Biden's presidential runs.

After her divorce from Clay Pell in 2017, Kwan received the former couple's Rhode Island property, which they reportedly purchased for $1.5 million. A year later, she sold the property for $3.9 million. It has been reported that she received a profit of $2.4 million from the sale.

Edited by Srijan Sen