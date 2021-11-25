Who is Sarah Jade Bleau? All about Tony Lopez's wife and marriage as couple file for divorce 

There seems to be trouble in paradise as TikTok couple Tony Lopez and his wife Sarah-Jade Bleau are expected to divorce soon. The latter filed for legal separation. Their marriage has reached its end only eight months after being together.

Bleau cited that she wishes to be separated from Lopez due to “irreconcilable differences.” The two do not have kids together.

Though the 20-year-old was ready to end the marriage, Tony Lopez publicly shows the opposite. On Wednesday afternoon, he took to Instagram showcasing the people he is thankful for, and the first picture included him along with his wife Sarah-Jade.

She had also left a comment under the picture, which read:

"Very thankful for you babyz❤️"

Visibly, there appeared to be no signs of an upcoming divorce.

When did Tony Lopez and Sarah-Jade Bleau get married?

Sarah-Jade Bleau married TikTok sensation Tony Lopez in March 2021. The TikTok couple is currently living in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

Bleau is a Canadian content creator best known for her dance videos on TikTok. She rose to fame after dancing like a robot on the video-sharing platform. She has a massive following on other social media sites as well.

Bleu has acquired over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She created a YouTube channel in 2017 but began posting only in 2021. Since then, she has boasted 33.1k subscribers. Due to her immense popularity online, she has featured in other channels, including Young Hollywood and TikTok Trends as well.

The influencer created her TikTok account in April 2020. She began her career on the app by collaborating with other TikTokers, including her now-husband Tony Lopez and Ondreaz. She currently holds over 8.5 million followers on the platform.

According to legal documents, Sarah-Jade Bleau wishes the courts would not provide spousal support for her or Tony Lopez. She also is hoping to claim close to $300k in checking accounts as her own separate property.

Edited by Shaheen Banu