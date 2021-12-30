"It's the most serious he has been": Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde marriage rumors swirl as couple meet each other's families

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly getting serious as the duo get closer to each other's families. A source told The Sun that Styles, 27, has never been as serious about anybody as he is about his 37-year-old girlfriend, saying:

"This looked like quite a showbizzy thing at first, two glamorous people hooking up but now it's obviously a lot more than that. They held back a bit at first but now that things are more settled the time was right to do the next thing. It's really exciting for them – and for Harry it's the most serious he has ever really been about somebody."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark marriage rumors once again

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles (Images via Getty Images and WireImage)

Nearly a year into their relationship, Harry Styles is reportedly close to Otis Alexander (7) and Daisy Josephine (5), the children Wilde shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Recently, Wilde allegedly spent time with Styles' mother, Anne Twist. A source told People:

"Harry is slowly getting to know her kids. Olivia is also spending time with Harry's mom."

The couple, who met while shooting their new film Don't Worry Darling, made their relationship public in January 2021. Wilde's meeting with Styles' mother has led to fans speculating about the duo's marriage. The couple is yet to comment on the rumors.

The two have previously sparked wedding rumors earlier this July when Life & Style magazine featured them on the cover that said "Just Married." The magazine claimed many things, including information like Styles purchased a $185,000 ring.

Although Wilde's parents disapproved of the wedding, the actor couldn't wait to start a family with Styles. The duo and their representatives confirmed nothing at the time.

Earlier in December, Wilde, in an interview with Vogue, opened up about her new relationship without mentioning the singer's name. She stated:

"I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."

Wilde was previously married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011. She became engaged to Sudekis in 2013. However, their engagement was called off in 2020. Shortly after that, Wilde began dating Harry Styles. Meanwhile, Styles has had many celebrity girlfriends, including Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Camille Rowe.

