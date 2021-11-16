How many kids does Olivia Wilde have? All about her children, as they're spotted dancing at Harry Styles' concert

Olivia Wilde and her two children, Otis and Daisy, attended Harry Styles' San Diego concert on Monday, November 15, 2021. The group was also spotted dancing as the One Direction alum performed onstage.

Later in the evening, Harry Styles’ mother, Anne, joined the family of three and even danced with Otis while the pop star delivered his powerful rendition of One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde was seen in high spirits as she continued to cheer for the musician throughout the night. The actress met the singer/songwriter on the set of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

The duo sparked dating rumors after they were photographed holding hands at a friend’s wedding earlier this year. Although the pair is yet to acknowledge their relationship publicly, they seem to have been inseparable throughout the year.

Olivia and the kids at Harry's show

Olivia has accompanied Harry to several of his shows in the ongoing Love on Tour concert and recently sported the singer’s Fine Line concert merch from his ‘Treat People with Kindness’ collection.

The news of Olivia and Harry’s rumored romance arrived just a few days after Olivia split with longtime fiance, Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde's children and relationships

Olivia Wilde shares two children with former partner Jason Sudeikis (Image via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde had a decade-long relationship with actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis prior to her romance with Harry Styles. The pair met during Saturday Night Live and began dating in 2011. The couple got engaged in 2013 and shares two children together, Otis (age 7) and Daisy (age 5).

The Tron: Legacy actress announced her pregnancy in 2013 and welcomed her first child, Otis, on April 21, 2014. Olivia also shared that Otis arrived nearly a month before due date and her water broke while at a Jon Batiste concert at Webster Hall in Westminster.

The 37-year-old welcomed her second child, Daisy, on October 11, 2016 and pointed out that her daughter was born on "International Girl Day." The actress previously revealed that she has decided to raise her children without enforcing any gender norms.

Olivia and Jason decided to part ways in 2020 and ended their relationship. However, the pair had an amicable split and continue to co-parent their children. Sources close to the couple told People at the time:

"The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Olivia Wilde was also previously married to Italian aristocrat and filmmaker, Tao Ruspoli. The duo reportedly tied the knot in secret- inside a school bus when the actress was 19 years old. They ended up filing for divorce in 2011 and officially ended the marriage in September of that year.

The Booksmart director was also linked to Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake, but never confirmed or denied these specific rumors. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if she will address her relationship with Harry Styles in the days to come.

