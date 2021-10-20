How many biological children does Angelina Jolie have? 'Eternals' star attends Los Angeles premiere with five of her kids

Angelina Jolie recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming MCU film Eternals with five of her children. The actress was joined by Maddox (20), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Vivienne and Knox (13), while Pax (17) was missing from the event.

The family looked beautiful as they arrived at the red carpet and posed for the camera. The Maleficent star appeared in a stunning matte brown gown and chin cuff. Her daughters Shiloh and Vivienne complimented their mother’s dress with neutral colors.

Similarly, Zahara donned Angelina Jolie’s Elie Saab Couture gown from the 2014 Academy Awards while Maddox and Knox sported classic black suits. Speaking about the family’s red carpet look, the actress told Entertainment Tonight:

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

In an old interview with People, the 46-year-old had mentioned that her children are excited about her role in Eternals:

"What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun. I'm going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

Angelina Jolie plays the role of Thena in the much-awaited MCU film. The movie is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

All about Angelina Jolie’s six children

Angelina Jolie is a proud mother of six children. She has three biological children (Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox) and three adopted children (Maddox, Pax and Zahara). She shares all six of her children with former husband Brad Pitt.

The Golden Globe winner adopted her first child, son Maddox, when she was with her then-husband, Billy Bob Thornton. The 20-year-old was adopted in 2002 from Cambodia when he was just seven months old.

She then adopted daughter Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005, three years after adopting her first child. The latter was just six months old at the time of the adoption.

In 2007, the Lara Croft actress adopted her third child, son Pax, from Ho Chi Minh City when he was three years old.

That same year, Angelina Jolie welcomed her first biological child with Brad Pitt and gave birth to daughter Shiloh in Namibia.

The following year, the couple announced they were expecting another child together. The duo welcomed twins Vivienne and Knox in 2008 in France.

Last month, the award-winning actress opened up about her children in an article for the September issue of ELLE:

“I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them… I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn’t matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn’t strong. There is nothing more attractive – you might even say enchanting – than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were involved in a long and harsh custody battle following the finalization of their divorce in 2019. The former wanted sole custody of the children while the latter filed for joint custody. The court recently granted the couple joint custody of their minor kids.

