Who is Taylor Dome? All about Taylor Lautner's nurse fiancé as couple get engaged

Taylor Lautner is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Taylor Dome. Lautner proposed to Dome on November 11 and also shared a picture of the proposal on Instagram.

The latest picture of Lautner shows him in a suit, on one knee, in front of a fireplace with the sign “Lautner” in neon red. Dome expressed her exuberance about the occasion on Instagram and said she eagerly looks forward to spending time with Lautner.

Although it is unknown when and where the pair met, they have been dating since 2018.

Everything to know about Taylor Lautner’s fiancé

Taylor Dome is a registered nurse who studied nursing at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. She graduated in 2019, as evidenced by a picture she posted with her friend Marissa Civale in ceremonial gowns.

Dome paid tribute to healthcare professionals on the occasion of Nurses Week in May 2021. She was spotted smiling in navy blue scrubs. She spoke about the hazards of her work, wearing personal protection equipment in some pictures because of COVID-19.

Dome frequently posts fashion and lifestyle content on Instagram. She has around 157,000 followers. Most of her pictures show her partnerships with popular brands like FLO Vitamins, Lull Mattresses, Revive Super Foods, and more. She also has a YouTube channel with 10,000 subscribers.

In her social media bios, Dome calls herself "dog mama" and has a separate account dedicated to her pets, Remi and Lily. On March 17, 1997, Dome was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in Malibu.

The 23-year-old also likes to travel and has posted pictures from places like San Diego, New Orleans, Palm Springs, and more. She even documented her trips to Chicago and Napa Valley on her YouTube channel.

Previous relationships of Taylor Lautner

Lautner was previously in a relationship with Taylor Swift that started while the two were on Valentine’s Day shoot in 2009. The relationship did not last long and they broke up shortly after.

He started dating his Abduction co-star Lily Collins in 2010. However, they separated in 2011. The Twilight Saga star was in a relationship with actress Marie Avgeropoulos from 2013 to 2015. Avgeropoulos was also his co-star in Tracers.

Taylor Lautner dated actress Billie Lourd in 2016. Lourd was seen alongside Lautner in Scream Queens. The pair split in July 2017.

