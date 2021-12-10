What is the age difference between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles? Actress reveals she is 'happier than ever' in Vogue interview

Olivia Wilde secured her place on Vogue's January 2022 cover with an interview on her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling (starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles). The 37-year-old spoke about her relationship with the 27-year-old former One Direction member.

The duo was first linked in late 2020, despite keeping things as private as possible. Commenting on the sexist criticism she faced for dating a man ten years younger than her, Olivia Wilde said:

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you."

Here's what Olivia Wilde said in her interview with Vogue

Without naming the singer, referring to him as a "friend", Olivia Wilde told Vogue:

"All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

The actor-filmmaker added:

"In the past ten years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

Wilde was accused of abandoning her children for her happiness when she went on a vacation to Italy with Styles this summer. But she believes that her own happiness makes parenting easier for her:

"Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you're making. I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They're so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you're happy is ludicrous."

Fans from all over the world started showing their excitement on social media as soon as Vogue published the interview. One Twitter user pointed out how Olivia Wilde was once spotted wearing Harry Styles' shirt.

Someone else praised Olivia and said that the couple deserved all the happiness in the world.

Olivia Wilde, a mother of two, also stated that aging has benefited both her personal and professional lives:

"I felt really thrilled to get older. It's great when you get too old to play dumb. As you get older as a woman, you put up with less bullshit. I'm only willing to surround myself with people who are positive and root for others. I choose kindness. I choose joy."

Fans now await Harry Styles' reaction to the interview.

Edited by Ravi Iyer