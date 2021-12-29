Maria Shriver net worth 2021: Fortune explored as she finalizes divorce with Arnold Schwarzenegger, 10 years after split

On Tuesday, December 28, Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver finalized their divorce over a decade after their separation. As per TMZ, the former couple's divorce was officiated in L.A. Superior Court after a private judge signed off on the mutual legal separation earlier this month.

The decade-long divorce process between Schwarzenegger and Shriver was dragged out owing to the two not having a prenup agreement. It was further complicated over splitting the former couple's vast fortune and estates.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver got married in 1986. The two share four children - Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

The cause of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce

In May 2011, the former California Governor's affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, was publicized by several media outlets. The reports also stated that he had a child with Baena, Joseph Baena, born in 1997.

Soon after the revelations, in July 2011, Maria Shriver filed for divorce. However, in recent court documents, she reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their divorce.

In 2017, actor turned politician, Schwarzenegger spoke to Fox News about the affair. He said:

"I don't need any time to reflect when I know it was a major, major screw-up."

Exploring Maria Shriver worth

According to multiple sources, Maria Shriver is worth around $200 million. Most of her fortune comes from her extensive career as a journalist and anchor. She is also notably the niece of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Maria Shriver had previously mentioned that her interest in journalism sparked when she volunteered in her father's political campaign for the 1972 U.S. vice-presidential election. Shriver, in 1985, started her career as a co-anchor on The CBS Morning News with Forrest Sawyer on Philadelphia's KYW-TV.

The Chicago-native left the CBS affiliate channel in 1986. A year later, she joined NBC's Sunday Today as a co-anchor. At NBC, Maria Shriver served as an anchor and co-anchor for multiple news shows.

After leaving NBC in 2004, she claimed that her role as California's first lady conflicted with her work as a news anchor. In 2013, Shriver returned to the organization as a special anchor.

Also Read Article Continues below

Maria Shriver has also worked as a producer for several media projects. Her 2009 T.V. documentary series, The Alzheimer's Project, won two Primetime Emmys. The 66-year-old journalist's fortune will increase after receiving her share of the estate from her divorce with Schwarzenegger.

Edited by Srijan Sen