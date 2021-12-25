How much is Arnold Schwarzenegger worth? Former California governor donated 25 homes to homeless veterans 

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas early this year. The former California governor donated $250,000 to nonprofit organization Village for Vets for purchasing 25 tiny houses for homeless veterans in LA.
The Terminator star tweeted, "This is what Christmas is all about," as he continued to share photos and his thoughts on Twitter.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth and his recent donation
The Austrian-American actor, bodybuilder, businessman and politician has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
During his acting career, Arnold Schwarzenegger has earned hundreds of millions of dollars by earning at least $20-30 million per movie. The actor also made small investments in real estate when he came to Hollywood, and at the age of 25, he ended up becoming a real estate millionaire. Excluding his personal homes, the worth of his real estate portfolio is over $100 million.
Arnold's acting career gave him huge gains, but his biggest paycheck came from owning 13.33% of the 1988 movie Twins. By taking zero salary from the studio in exchange for the ownership of a percentage of the movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger earned $35-40 million in 1988.
LA housing crisis moves Arnold Schwarzenegger to donate toward buying veterans' houses
The housing crisis in Los Angeles has caused a huge issue of homelessness in the city. According to an annual count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the number of homeless people in LA was 66,433 in 2020. And according to Village for Vets, the number of homeless veterans is about 4,000.
Schwarzenegger provided $250,000 for the project as Village for Vets arranged the houses. The initiative got some help from Denis McDonough, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs and American Veterans, an organization that represents the interests of 20 million veterans.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who donates 500 turkeys to the Hollenbeck Center in East LA every Thanksgiving, thanked everyone involved in the process, saying, "We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem."
The 74-year-old bodybuilder shared on his Twitter account a photo of the houses and two photos of himself with veterans from last Thursday. He wrote:
"It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes."
Village for Vets thanked Schwarzenegger through a Twitter post:
Arnold Schwarzenegger, a veteran himself, served a compulsory year in his native Austria's armed forces at the age of 18. The international superstar is currently looking forward to the birth of his second grandchild, as his daughter Katherine is pregnant with her second child with actor Chris Pratt.
