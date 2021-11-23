Who is Mildred Patricia Baena? All about Joseph Baena's mother as Arnold Schwarzenegger's son announces debut film

Joseph Baena has decided to pursue the path of acting just like his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Baena announced through Instagram on November 21 that he is shooting for a new project in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Baena wrote that he is excited about filming the movie, Lava, and asked the followers to think and comment on what might be happening in the scene. The new project is his acting debut, although he has a few prior movie credits to his name according to IMDb.

Joseph Baena has finished filming for Bully High, where he will be seen as the school president. The movie is based on a Muslim high school girl who gets bullied for wearing a hijab. Apart from acting, Baena plans to become a realtor and has also shared a picture outside a luxury home back in May 2021.

Brief information about Mildred Baena, Joseph's mother

Mildred Patricia Baena worked for Arnold Schwarzenegger for 20 years. The relationship eventually changed into a romantic affair and Mildred gave birth to Joseph Baena.

Born and raised in Guatemala, Mildred is 60 years old and of Guatemalan ancestry, and began working at Schwarzenegger’s Brentwood mansion in the early 90s.

She had decided to stay away from the limelight, but following the birth of Joseph Baena in 1997, she gained a lot of attention.

Amidst all this, Schwarzenegger’s wife, Maria Shriver, was suspicious of an affair between her husband and Mildred. The affair was revealed when Mildred broke down in tears and confessed that Joseph was Arnold’s son. Arnold later made a public announcement on the same and apologized to his wife, children, and family.

Mildred Patricia Baena was previously married to Rogelio de Jesus Baena in November 1987 and they became the parents of a daughter, Jackie Rozo. They separated in 1997 after Joseph was born. Mildred is now reportedly in a relationship with Alex Aguiar.

Who are the siblings of Joseph Baena?

Arnold Schwarzenegger tied the knot with Maria Shriver in April 1986 and they became the parents of four children. Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger was born in December 1989, with Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger following her in July 1991.

She was followed by Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger born in September 1993, with Christopher Sargent Shriver Schwarzenegger born in September 1997.

Although Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena share a strong bond as father and son, it is unknown if Baena shares the same relationship with his half-siblings. However, Baena has previously been publicly spotted with half-brother Patrick.

Joseph Baena did not attend his half-sister Katherine’s wedding to Chris Pratt but sent his best wishes to her on Instagram. Schwarzenegger also did not mention Baena in an Instagram post he shared on National Siblings Day.

