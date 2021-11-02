"First Mario, now Garfield": Memes galore as Chris Pratt is set to voice Garfield in new animated movie 

Just a month later, Tomorrow War star Chris Pratt is back in the spotlight, receiving criticism online. News of the 42-year-old actor being cast as the voice of Garfield in an upcoming animated feature was first revealed in an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of Garfield comics were shocked to learn that Chris Pratt will be voicing the titular cat who despises Mondays and loves lasagna. Bill Murray previously portrayed the orange feline in two live-action films in 2004 and 2006.

News of Chris Pratt's association with the upcoming Garfield film comes 38 days after Illumination and Nintendo's announcement of the actor voicing Mario in a 2022 movie. In a similar turn of events, Twitteratis were borderline enraged at Pratt being cast as the voice of iconic video-game character Mario.

Here's how Garfield fans reacted to the news of Chris Pratt voicing the character in an upcoming film

Just like the reactions to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor being cast as Mario, people have targeted Chris Pratt again with memes and opinions. Several fans also lamented over Bill Murray not reprising his role as the voice of the titular cat.

Ironically, Murray's Garfield duology was critically poorly received, and the actor himself had publicly expressed regrets over it.

ambrr 🌬️❄️ @mbrleigh chris pratt is erasing every animated italian. first mario, now garfield, who's next?? has this man ever eaten a lasagna chris pratt is erasing every animated italian. first mario, now garfield, who's next?? has this man ever eaten a lasagna

JOURDON 🔥 @DynamoSuperX Chris Pratt is voicing BOTH Mario and Garfield.



At this point, I wouldn't blink if u told me his ass was voicing Big The Cat in 'SONIC 2' Chris Pratt is voicing BOTH Mario and Garfield.At this point, I wouldn't blink if u told me his ass was voicing Big The Cat in 'SONIC 2' https://t.co/joBz9U5dYz

transfeminine frankenstein @draculavoice In the beginning, animated movies starring Chris Pratt were spaced by 24 weeks, then 12, then six, then every two weeks. The last one, with Garfield, was a week. In four days, we could be seeing new casting announcements every eight hours, until they're coming every four minutes. In the beginning, animated movies starring Chris Pratt were spaced by 24 weeks, then 12, then six, then every two weeks. The last one, with Garfield, was a week. In four days, we could be seeing new casting announcements every eight hours, until they're coming every four minutes. https://t.co/1oMjuuNm7c

TheNCSmaster @TheNCSmaster First Mario, now Garfield



Chris Pratt won't be stopped till he voices every classic fictional character First Mario, now GarfieldChris Pratt won't be stopped till he voices every classic fictional character https://t.co/GZ2MMPVoaa

Quinton Reviews 🎬 @Q_Review Chris Pratt being announced as Garfield's new voice... Chris Pratt being announced as Garfield's new voice... https://t.co/mK4TLbCjOK

Crimson Mayhem  @Crimson_Mayhem_ A reminder that Chris Pratt ditch Sonic over Mario and Garfield. A reminder that Chris Pratt ditch Sonic over Mario and Garfield. https://t.co/S8TM2MfVgE

Dan @Danaesthetic1 Man I cant wait for Chris Pratt to star in Garfield of the galaxy.



I hate that I took time to edit this. Man I cant wait for Chris Pratt to star in Garfield of the galaxy. I hate that I took time to edit this. https://t.co/dTqBRVWbFN

FABINO @KinoFabino Seeing the news of Chris Pratt voicing Garfield makes me wish I never made this Seeing the news of Chris Pratt voicing Garfield makes me wish I never made this https://t.co/9z2HCY3mxS

Feeshy @feeshychips Chris Pratt becoming Garfield Chris Pratt becoming Garfield https://t.co/HdcqtNos8u

The film will be directed by Mark Dindal of The Emperor's New Groove fame. Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated David Reynolds of Finding Nemo fame will pen the screenplay alongside Paul A. Kaplan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DNEG will handle the animation and produce the film with Alcon Entertainment. Furthermore, Sony Pictures is set to distribute the movie worldwide, except in China.

Why does Chris Pratt get such criticisms?

Almost a year earlier, the Parks and Recreation star was labeled the "worst Chris" amongst other famed actors of the same name, including his Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. Chris Pine was also on the list of "Chrises" who beat Pratt.

The controversy against him spawned from Pratt allegedly canceling an appearance at a Joe Biden rally which also included his other Marvel co-stars.

The actor has received much hate over these allegations. Some even touted him as a MAGA (Trump's campaign - Make America Great Again) supporter. It must be noted that Pratt has never publicly spoken about his political affiliation.

Other than several allegations, no other legitimate controversy has arisen against Chris Pratt that would justify the amount of hate the actor receives online.

Edited by Siddharth Satish