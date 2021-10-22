Where to watch The French Dispatch? Streaming details, cast, plot and all about the Wes Anderson film

Wes Anderson, the director behind films like The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and more, has returned with another aesthetically pleasant The French Dispatch.
Anderson's latest anthology film is a comedy-drama that stars Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, and many more.
The French Dispatch retains Anderson's trademark cinematography and charming use of color palettes that made everyone admire his filmography.
The comedy-drama anthology is playing in theaters right now and has received a positive response from critics.
The French Dispatch: All about the latest Wes Anderson anthology film
When was The French Dispatch released in theaters?
The French Dispatch premiered at plenty of Film Festivals worldwide, including Cannes, San Sebastián, Zurich, Hamburg, and many other reputed events.
The film was finally released in some countries on 21 October 2021, while many other nations are still waiting for the opening. Here's the schedule for The French Dispatch's release in October:
- 21 October 2021: UAE, Argentina, Denmark, Netherlands, and Germany.
- 22 October 2021: UK, Ireland, Finland, Canada, Indonesia, India, USA, Norway, and Sweden
- 27 October 2021: France
- 28 October 2021: Hungary and Ukraine
- 29 October 2021: Latvia
Apart from the countries mentioned above, The French Dispatch will be released in other nations across different dates of November and December 2021.
Is The French Dispatch streaming online?
Unfortunately, The French Dispatch is not available on any streaming platform due to a theater-exclusive release. Viewers will have to wait for the theatrical run to end to get an update on the digital release.
The French Dispatch: Cast, characters, and plot
Cast and characters
The French Dispatch is an anthological film that features three storylines with four separate casts and characters as per the situation:
"The French Dispatch office"
- Bill Murray portrays Arthur Howitzer Jr.
- Owen Wilson portrays Herbsaint Sazerac
- Elisabeth Moss portrays Alumna
- Jason Schwartzman portrays Hermes Jones
- Fisher Stevens portrays French Dispatch staff member
- Griffin Dunne portrays French Dispatch staff member
- Wally Wolodarsky portrays French Dispatch staff member
- Anjelica Bette Fellini portrays Proofreader
- Anjelica Huston as The Narrator
- Jarvis Cocker voices the Tip-Top
J.K.L. Berensen's "The Concrete Masterpiece"
- Tilda Swinton portrays J.K.L. Berensen
- Benicio del Toro portrays Moses Rosenthaler
- Tony Revolori portrays young Moses Rosenthaler
- Adrien Brody portrays Julien Cadazio
- Léa Seydoux portrays Simone
- Lois Smith portrays Upshur "Maw" Clampette
- Henry Winkler portrays Uncle Joe
- Bob Balaban portrays Uncle Nick
- Denis Menochet portrays a prison guard
Lucinda Krementz's "Revisions to a Manifesto"
- Frances McDormand portrays Lucinda Krementz
- Timothée Chalamet portrays Zeffirelli
- Lyna Khoudri portrays Juliette
- Alex Lawther portrays Morisot
- Mohamed Belhadjine portrays Mitch Mitch
- Nicolas Avinée portrays Vittel
- Lily Taleb portrays Smart Girl
- Toheeb Jimoh portrays Cadet 1
- Rupert Friend portrays Drill-Sergeant
- Cécile de France portrays Mrs. B
- Guillaume Gallienne portrays Mr. B
- Christoph Waltz portrays Paul Duval
Roebuck Wright's "The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner"
- Jeffrey Wright portrays Roebuck Wright
- Mathieu Amalric portrays The Commissaire
- Stephen Park portrays Lt. Nescaffier
- Winston Ait Hellal portrays Gigi
- Liev Schreiber portrays Talk Show Host
- Edward Norton portrays The Chauffeur
- Willem Dafoe portrays Albert the Abacus
- Saoirse Ronan portrays Principal Showgirl
- Hippolyte Girardot portrays Chou-fleur
Plot
Wes Anderson's latest film has been described as "a love letter to journalists" by himself. It covers three storylines based on the creation of the final issue of the fictional Kansas newspaper's French foreign bureau.
According to the official synopsis:
"The movie is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch" magazine."
Fans visiting the theaters to watch the latest Wes Anderson film should brace themselves for another classic from the acclaimed auteur.