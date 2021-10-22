Where to watch The French Dispatch? Streaming details, cast, plot and all about the Wes Anderson film

Wes Anderson, the director behind films like The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and more, has returned with another aesthetically pleasant The French Dispatch.

Anderson's latest anthology film is a comedy-drama that stars Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, and many more.

The French Dispatch retains Anderson's trademark cinematography and charming use of color palettes that made everyone admire his filmography.

The comedy-drama anthology is playing in theaters right now and has received a positive response from critics.

The French Dispatch: All about the latest Wes Anderson anthology film

When was The French Dispatch released in theaters?

The French Dispatch premiered at plenty of Film Festivals worldwide, including Cannes, San Sebastián, Zurich, Hamburg, and many other reputed events.

The film was finally released in some countries on 21 October 2021, while many other nations are still waiting for the opening. Here's the schedule for The French Dispatch's release in October:

21 October 2021: UAE, Argentina, Denmark, Netherlands, and Germany.

UAE, Argentina, Denmark, Netherlands, and Germany. 22 October 2021: UK, Ireland, Finland, Canada, Indonesia, India, USA, Norway, and Sweden

UK, Ireland, Finland, Canada, Indonesia, India, USA, Norway, and Sweden 27 October 2021: France

France 28 October 2021: Hungary and Ukraine

Hungary and Ukraine 29 October 2021: Latvia

Apart from the countries mentioned above, The French Dispatch will be released in other nations across different dates of November and December 2021.

Is The French Dispatch streaming online?

Unfortunately, The French Dispatch is not available on any streaming platform due to a theater-exclusive release. Viewers will have to wait for the theatrical run to end to get an update on the digital release.

The French Dispatch: Cast, characters, and plot

Cast and characters

The French Dispatch is an anthological film that features three storylines with four separate casts and characters as per the situation:

"The French Dispatch office"

Bill Murray portrays Arthur Howitzer Jr.

Owen Wilson portrays Herbsaint Sazerac

Elisabeth Moss portrays Alumna

Jason Schwartzman portrays Hermes Jones

Fisher Stevens portrays French Dispatch staff member

Griffin Dunne portrays French Dispatch staff member

Wally Wolodarsky portrays French Dispatch staff member

Anjelica Bette Fellini portrays Proofreader

Anjelica Huston as The Narrator

Jarvis Cocker voices the Tip-Top

J.K.L. Berensen's "The Concrete Masterpiece"

Tilda Swinton portrays J.K.L. Berensen

Benicio del Toro portrays Moses Rosenthaler

Tony Revolori portrays young Moses Rosenthaler

Adrien Brody portrays Julien Cadazio

Léa Seydoux portrays Simone

Lois Smith portrays Upshur "Maw" Clampette

Henry Winkler portrays Uncle Joe

Bob Balaban portrays Uncle Nick

Denis Menochet portrays a prison guard

Lucinda Krementz's "Revisions to a Manifesto"

Frances McDormand portrays Lucinda Krementz

Timothée Chalamet portrays Zeffirelli

Lyna Khoudri portrays Juliette

Alex Lawther portrays Morisot

Mohamed Belhadjine portrays Mitch Mitch

Nicolas Avinée portrays Vittel

Lily Taleb portrays Smart Girl

Toheeb Jimoh portrays Cadet 1

Rupert Friend portrays Drill-Sergeant

Cécile de France portrays Mrs. B

Guillaume Gallienne portrays Mr. B

Christoph Waltz portrays Paul Duval

Roebuck Wright's "The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner"

Jeffrey Wright portrays Roebuck Wright

Mathieu Amalric portrays The Commissaire

Stephen Park portrays Lt. Nescaffier

Winston Ait Hellal portrays Gigi

Liev Schreiber portrays Talk Show Host

Edward Norton portrays The Chauffeur

Willem Dafoe portrays Albert the Abacus

Saoirse Ronan portrays Principal Showgirl

Hippolyte Girardot portrays Chou-fleur

Plot

Wes Anderson's latest film has been described as "a love letter to journalists" by himself. It covers three storylines based on the creation of the final issue of the fictional Kansas newspaper's French foreign bureau.

According to the official synopsis:

"The movie is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch" magazine."

Fans visiting the theaters to watch the latest Wes Anderson film should brace themselves for another classic from the acclaimed auteur.

