Matthew Mindler's suicide: Mother reveals internet search history

Former child actor Matthew Mindler was found dead on August 28, 2021, four days after he was reported missing from his university in Pennsylvania. As per the latest reports, the cause of his death has been revealed as a case of sodium nitrate overdose.

Earlier last month, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office declared his death a suicide following autopsy reports. More recently, the Medical Examiner’s Office told TMZ that the youngster died due to sodium nitrate toxicity.

Following the toxicology report, Matthew’s mother Monica revealed harrowing clues about her son’s suicide on his internet search history after his death. She mentioned that the 19-year-old searched for detailed information about the oxidizing agent.

He reportedly learned ways to obtain the material and use it to take his own life painlessly. Mindler easily acquired the product via Amazon at just $15. He consumed an amount allegedly sufficient to perish four individuals.

Although Monica had no idea about her son’s intention, she is currently planning to spread awareness regarding the product and advise cautionary measures against such items for suicide prevention.

Who was Matthew Mindler?

Matthew Mindler was a child actor known for his role in 'Our Idiot Brother' (Image via Getty Images)

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor, is best remembered for his role in the Paul Rudd-starrer comedy Our Idiot Brother. He is known for playing River in the film.

He also acted in films and TV shows like As the World Turns, Frequency, Chad: An American Boy, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. However, the young talent left the entertainment industry a few years ago to focus on higher education.

He was a first-year student at Millersville University. The actor recently made news after he was reported missing on August 24. He was last seen walking away from his university towards the Centennial Dr. parking lot at nearly 8:11 pm.

The former child artist was then reported missing after failing to return to his dorm and not receiving calls from his family. Unfortunately, he was found dead in the woods near his university campus. He reportedly took his own life from an intentional sodium nitrate overdose.

Several people in the industry were left shocked by the news of Matthew Mindler’s tragic demise. He is deeply missed by family, friends, and close associates.

