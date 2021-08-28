What happened to Matthew Mindler? Child actor who starred alongside Paul Rudd reported missing

Matthew Mindler has reportedly gone missing from his university in Pennsylvania. He is best known for appearing in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother alongside Paul Rudd.

The 20-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, August 24. According to the Millersville University missing report, he was seen walking from the West Villages residence hall towards Centennial Dr. parking lot around 8:11 pm before disappearing.

As per the surveillance footage, Matthew Mindler was wearing black pants, a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a black backpack. He last attended classes on Monday and Tuesday.

The actor was reported missing on Wednesday after not returning to his dormitory and failing to receive calls from his home. Authorities are working with Matthew's mother to investigate the missing case further.

Everything about Matthew Mindler as he goes missing from college

Matthew Mindler starred in the 2011 comedy drama film, Our Idiot Brother, alongside Paul Rudd (Image via Getty Images)

The former child star is remembered for his work in the comedy-drama film Our Idiot Brother. He played the role of River, son of the character Liz, portrayed by Emily Mortimer.

He also appeared in other popular films and TV shows like Frequency, As the World Turns, Chad: An American Boy, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. However, Matthew moved away from films a few years ago to focus on his academics.

He hails from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, and is a first-year student at Millersville University. Unfortunately, Mindler recently made news after mysteriously disappearing from his college campus.

Matthew's mother, Monica, told a local newspaper that he has "not acted in several years." However, she has not provided any statement regarding the missing case due to the ongoing investigation.

According to E! Online, Daniel A. Wubah, President of Millersville University, spoke to a local publication regarding the situation:

"Our police department is continuing efforts to locate Matt in conjunction with regional law enforcement agencies. They are following every lead and appreciate your attention to this effort."

University Police reportedly filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center less than 24 hours after the initial missing report.

Officials have also informed local police departments, and authorities are actively working to locate Matthew Mindler.

Also read: #FINDSARAH - Twitter unites to help Twitch streamer MikeyPerk find his daughter, who has been missing for 36 hours

Edited by Ravi Iyer