Who are the Bogdanoff twins? Life before and after surgery as Grichka dies aged 72

On Tuesday, December 28, Grichka Bogdanoff, one of the two renowned Bogdanoff twins, passed away at the age of 72. As per the French newspaper Le Monde, Grichka died in Paris from COVID-19 complications.

Grichka Bogdanoff was reportedly admitted to Paris’ Georges-Pompidou hospital on December 15, along with his brother Igor. He was in the intensive care unit for multiple days before his death. The two twin brothers may not have been vaccinated against the virus, as per local reports.

The Bogdanoff twins were famous for their surgeries for physical transformation and their popular science-fiction show in France. The two brothers were also involved in a major controversy regarding the allegations about their Ph.D. theses in 2002.

How did the Bogdanoff twins get famous?

The controversial French fraternal twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were born in Saint-Lary dans le Gers on 29 August 1949. Igor and Grichka are mostly known for their work as television producers for popular science and sci-fi shows and former researchers.

In their youth, the Bogdanoff twins had been aviators and flew almost all types of aerial vehicles. They reportedly began their career in the entertainment industry with their science segment in Antenne 2’s Un sur Cinq program in the mid-1970s. Later, Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff hosted their own program Temps X, on French Television 1 (TF1) in 1979. The show covered sci-fi and pop-science topics and ran till 1987.

Bogdanoff twins’ theses controversy

While Igor and Grichka were involved in their fair share of controversy, their most infamous one was the brothers’ contribution to the field of research. In 1991, both brothers began their Ph.D. research at the Center for Nuclear Studies of the University of Bordeaux-I. At the university, Igor worked to gain a doctorate in theoretical physics. Meanwhile, Grichka worked on his mathematics Ph.D.

The controversy began in 2002 when members of the scientific community on Usenet claimed that the validity of their work did not make sense. Their research was also labeled as a hoax and scientists pointed out the failure of the peer-review system which granted them their doctorates. Their other research further received allegations of plagiarism and copyright infringement.

Bogdanoff twins’ infamous surgeries

Following their success in TV shows, the Bogdanoff twins reportedly went through multiple plastic surgeries over almost four decades, including rhinoplasty, facelift, lip filler, botox treatment, and more.

It has been rumored that Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff had started their appearance-changing surgeries in the 1980s and 1990s.

