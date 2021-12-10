Who is Lisa Hochstein's husband? All about the plastic surgeon ahead of 'RHOM' premiere

With a brand new season and some old faces, RHOM, aka The Real Housewives of Miami, is all set to return to the screen. Lisa Hochstein is one of the OG housewives of the show. She was newly-married to Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein when she joined the cast in season 2.

Dr. Lenny is a hotshot plastic surgeon who is immensely popular among celebrities.

Throughout the second and third seasons, her storyline was focused on the RHOM star’s struggle to get pregnant with her husband; the couple was also seen going through the IVF process.

In the upcoming season, the Hochsteins will be seen as the perfect family of four, including two kids.

Dr. Leonard Hochstein sued for medical malpractice

Lenny is a board certified plastic surgeon who has been practicing for over 20 years. Although he is this legendary Miami surgeon, Lenny has also been sued a couple of times.

According to reports, two patients have filed a lawsuit against the RHOM star’s husband. One sought around $45,000 in damages and the other patient asked for $50,000 for causing mental and physical pain using “improper surgical technique.”

Apparently, these cases happened during the time Lisa was shooting for RHOM. So, it is likely to be mentioned in the upcoming season.

Will these legal issues create trouble in paradise? Only time will tell.

However, the following Instagram post’s caption hints toward an interesting storyline.

Lenny married Lisa in 2009 when she was a famous Playboy model. As of now, she is a fitness guru, activist and beauty expert.

The combined net worth of the Hochstein couple is reportedly $30 million. This makes Lisa the richest housewife on RHOM.

When will ‘RHOM’ Season 4 premiere?

RHOM Season 4 is all set to premiere Thursday, December 16, on Peacock TV. Previously, the series’ three seasons were aired on Bravo, but now they are also available on Peacock.

The official synopsis of RHOM reads:

“Set against the backdrop of one of the most exciting and diverse cities in the world, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI will take viewers on a wild ride of red-hot fun and friendship – with of course, no drama to spare.”

In addition to Lisa Hochstein, RHOM also welcomes Alexia Echevarria and Larsa Pippen along with friends Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana De Moura.

The newcomers of season 4 include Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia