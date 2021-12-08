Who is Kiki Barth? ‘RHOM’ star who faced devastating Haiti earthquake

Featuring some old faces and a few newcomers, RHOM is returning to the screen after an eight-year break. Kiki Barth is one of the new housewives who will join cast members Marysol Patton and Adriana De Moura on the show.

Barth was born in Saint-Marc, Haiti, but moved to the USA after the devastating 2010 earthquake. According to her website:

"This mother of 2 is a proud Haitian born in the small town of Saint Marc and brought to the USA by her father at the age of 13 to begin a new life. After over a decade of hard work and following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, she was finally able to re-unite with her mother and bring her to the USA."

The to-be RHOM star is planning to use the television platform to raise awareness about her country's struggles and empower fellow Haitians.

All about Kiki Barth

The mother-of-two is a model, philanthropist and former Miss Haiti. She has worked for several influential designers as well as top grade magazines and has also represented multiple established brands.

Barth is currently signed to Front Management, a top modeling agency that represents successful international models.

She started her career as a model at the age of 16 in order to provide for her family. Her first big break came with renowned photographer Bruce Weber on a Bobbi Brown assignment.

The 32-year-old is known for her sense of humor, which one can look forward to seeing in RHOM Season 4.

She is a single mother and loves spending time with her family. It is unclear whether she shares any relationship with the kids’ father or has someone special in her life.

When will ‘RHOM’ Season 4 premiere?

Eight years after the third season released 2013, the creators of RHOM, aka Real Housewives of Miami, are bringing in the fourth season. However, it will be aired on Peacock TV, not Bravo, which was the network for the previous three seasons.

Meanwhile, the RHOM premiere is to be held on Thursday, December 16.

The official synopsis reads:

“The Real Housewives of Miami, Peacock’s first-ever original Housewives ‘city’ series, is putting the sizzle back in America’s hottest city for its highly anticipated return on Thursday, December 16. Set against the backdrop of one of the most exciting and diverse cities in the world, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI will take viewers on a wild ride of red-hot fun and friendship – with of course, no drama to spare.”

In addition to the aforementioned “friend of” cast members, RHOM includes OG housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. This season's newcomers include Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin.

