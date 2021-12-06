Who is Nicole Martin from 'RHOM'? Legal troubles broke her family

RHOM, aka Real Housewives of Miami, returns with Season 4, featuring Dr. Nicole Martin as one of the show's newcomers. She is an anesthesiologist from Miami, Florida, who will be seen creating some drama in the upcoming season.

According to her bio, Martin’s upbringing turned unfortunate when she was in school. Her father reportedly left his family post some legal troubles, leaving the kids with their mother. Martin calls her mom “hero” as she learned to stand up on her feet from that moment.

Her bio on Bravo's site further reads:

“Her mother, who was previously a stay-at-home mom dedicated to her children, found herself searching for a job to support two kids and a household for the first time in 20 years. This humbling experience drastically affected the lives of everyone involved, but Nicole’s mother handled these major struggles with nothing but grace and a huge smile.”

In the RHOM trailer, Martin is seen mending fences with her estranged father for the sake of her child.

Is Nicole Martin from married?

Martin is the mother of a toddler son named Greyson, who she shares with Anthony Lopez. It is unclear whether the two are married or not.

As per her Instagram photos, Martin doesn’t have a ring on her finger and her bio describes Lopez as her “partner.” Married or not, the couple look adorable together and share similar interests.

Both are apparently adventurous, fitness enthusiasts, competitive and love their tiny family, including their dog Maxwell.

Lopez is a successful board-certified trial lawyer, while Martin is an accomplished board-certified anesthesiologist and an award-winning teacher/lecturer.

She has been practicing for 10 years. Her bio mentions her current job profile:

“Today, Nicole is an Attending Physician at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center. She is involved in patient care and the teaching of medical students and resident physicians in the field of anesthesiology.”

All about 'RHOM' Season 4

The trailer of RHOM features Martin fighting with one of the regulars. Will she be the dramatic one this time? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, RHOM Season 4 will include three new faces — Martin, Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira. In addition, the OG cast members are Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana De Moura.

The new season of RHOM is all set to premiere on Peacock TV on Thursday, December 16. The previous three seasons were aired on Bravo, and now they are available on Peacock TV as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan