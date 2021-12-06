Who is Guerdy Abraira? ‘RHOM’ newcomer once aspired to become news anchor

RHOM Season 4 is returning after eight years with an extra dose of drama. One of the newcomers, Guerdy Abraira, will be joining the new season alongside OG cast members Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen.

Abraira was born into Haitian culture and was raised in Paris and Miami to seek a better future. While deciding about a career, Abraira aspired to become a news anchor, but soon realized that her interest lies in hosting parties and planning events.

She then shifted her focus toward becoming an event planner. Currently, the RHOM newcomer is a renowned wedding planner along with being an interior designer and event manager.

Abraira has also turned caterer and expanded her business on Fisher Island. Her company, Guerdy Design, allows her to plan events, design and also, organize in-house parties for clients.

All about Guerdy Abraira’s personal life

The RHOM star has seven siblings. In the trailer, she shared a heartbreaking story about how she lost her brother and his family in an earthquake.

Abraira has been married to her high school sweetheart Russell Abraira for 18 years and has been together for 26 years. They have two kids together.

Abraira is based out of New York and Miami, but travels frequently for work. As per her bio on Bravo, if anyone asks “Where are you based?”, her response is “out of an airplane!”

The Real Housewives of Miami is not her first reality show, as she has previously appeared on the HGTV show, Holiday Crafters.

When will ‘RHOM’ Season 4 premiere?

The new season of RHOM is returning after season 3 aired in 2013. It will premiere Thursday, December 16, on Peacock TV, but previously, the first three seasons were aired on Bravo.

The official synopsis of RHOM Season 4 reads:

“The Real Housewives of Miami, Peacock’s first-ever original Housewives ‘city’ series, is putting the sizzle back in America’s hottest city for its highly anticipated return on Thursday, December 16. Set against the backdrop of one of the most exciting and diverse cities in the world, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI will take viewers on a wild ride of red-hot fun and friendship – with of course, no drama to spare.”

In addition to Abraira, the other two new housewives joining the reality show are Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova.

The OG cast members will also include their friends Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura and Kiki Barth.

Edited by Danyal Arabi