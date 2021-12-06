Who is Julia Lemigova? ‘RHOM’ star is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova

RHOM, aka Real Housewives of Miami, is all set to premiere this month and is bringing some new faces to the show. One of the newcomers is Julia Lemigova who has helped RHOM achieve a milestone.

Lemigova is the first LGBTQIA+ housewife in the Real Housewives franchise. She is married to legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova. The couple were seen sharing a moment of PDA in the RHOM trailer, hinting that Navratilova is going to make frequent appearances on the reality show.

The athlete proposed to Lemigova at the US open and got married a few months after the engagement. The lovebirds live in Miami with their two daughters, Victoria and Emma.

Julia Lemigova was crowned Miss USSR

Currently, Lemigova runs a little farm where she can be found milking goats or feeding chickens during the day. And by nighttime, she likes to party and live the Miami nightlife.

Prior to this city, the RHOM star was a beauty queen in Russia. She was crowned Miss USSR (1990) and Miss Universe second runner-up (1991). She then moved to Paris and launched her first well-being center in 2003, followed by skin care and spa lines in the coming years.

Lemigova left her modeling career in 2005 post her pregnancy.

‘RHOM’ newcomer’s controversy with former partner

Before Navratilova, Lemigova made headlines for her relationship with French banker Edouard Stern. In 1999, they had a son together named Maximilien, but Stern was reluctant to accept his love child.

Tragedy struck in Lemigova’s life when her firstborn died in hospital under the care of a nanny who was hired by Stern. As the nanny ran away, police investigated the matter since it was under suspicious circumstances. Unfortunately, due to a lack of evidence, the reason of Maximilien’s death was confirmed as natural causes.

Lemigova has re-opened the investigation multiple times since then, but has always been out of luck. However, controversy didn’t end in the RHOM star’s life. Five years after Maximilien’s sad demise, Stern was found dead in an alleged bondage situation at his Geneva residence.

About 'Real Housewives of Miami'

Meanwhile, Lemigova is enjoying her new life with her wife and kids in Miami. She will soon be seen in Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) Season 4 alongside two more newcomers, Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin.

The remaining cast members are the regulars of RHOM — Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, and Larsa Pippen along with friends Kiki Barth, Adriana De Moura, and Marysol Patton.

The new season of RHOM will premiere Thursday, December 16, on Peacock TV.

