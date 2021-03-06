RIPElon: Elon Musk reacts to his "death"; Twitter is overrun with memes

No, Elon Musk is not dead, and by the looks of his latest tweet, neither is he pleased with this latest rumor.
Fans of the Tesla CEO were recently left bewildered after logging on to Twitter to find the ominous hashtag #RIPElon trending online.
In a digital age where misinformation often reigns supreme, they were left in a conundrum, frantically looking up the Space X chief in an attempt to find out the truth.
According to swirling rumors online, it was alleged that Elon Musk reportedly died in a battery explosion that took place at a Tesla factory. Thankfully, it turned out to be just another death hoax that went viral courtesy of a few miscreants who initially kickstarted the trend.
In the aftermath of these rumors, several Twitter users began using the hashtag #RIPElon. Fake screenshots and scandalous headlines soon followed suit, leaving his global fanbase in complete disarray.
These reports were ultimately busted by Snopes, a fact-checking website that labeled Elon Musk's rumored death a complete fabrication:
The situation reached such a point that the Tesla subreddit moderators were forced to issue an official statement urging fans not to "fall for these fake stories."
In response to his death hoax, Elon Musk took to Twitter to post a disgruntled emoji, perfectly summing up his thoughts on possibly seeing the hashtag #RIPElon trending online:
With Elon Musk becoming the latest target of a death hoax, Twitter was soon overrun with a plethora of hilarious memes.
Elon Musk supposedly dies, and Twitter makes an instant meme of situation
Nowadays, fake news and trolls are often found in abundance on social media, with death hoaxes being one of the most common variants.
Recently, rapper Lil Nas X was surprised to see a Wikipedia page declaring him dead, prompting him to respond in a rather humorous way.
Elon Musk, however, did not seem to be too amused on seeing these rumors.
Here are some hilarious responses online, as Twitter reacted to the supposed death of the 49-year-old:
Elon Musk's fans will undoubtedly be relieved to learn that their role model is very much alive.
Often known to be a pioneer in the realm of humor, courtesy of his role as a poster boy for Dogecoin cryptocurrency, the tech magnate hilariously found himself on the receiving end this time around.