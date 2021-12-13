"Utter disappointment": Letitia Wright's rumored vaccine views spark fan fury, casts shadow over Black Panther 2

Ever since December 2020, Letitia Wright has been at the center of a controversy over her seemingly anti-vax tweets. Furthermore, rumors about Wright being unvaccinated on the set of Black Panther 2 were cited as the reason behind the delay during production. Additionally, she was also injured while filming.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri in the MCU, has not publicly revealed her vaccination status. However, as per reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Newsweek, Letitia Wright remains unvaccinated as of last month.

Last July, AMPTP and several Hollywood unions updated their working protocols amidst the pandemic. They implemented mandatory vaccination as a condition for working on set. The mandate reads:

“The option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.”

Zone A crew are essentially the personnel, including actors who work on set while filming.

Will Letitia Wright leave MCU as Shuri over new vaccine mandates?

Letitia Wright’s stance towards vaccination goes directly against the mandate to be followed by Studios’ newer productions until January 15 (which may be extended further).

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that Black Panther 2, which has currently paused its production over Letitia Wright’s injury, is set to resume filming in January 2022. THR’s insiders also claimed that Letitia Wright would also be returning to film the remaining portion of Shuri’s shoot in the sequel.

Meanwhile, a recent exclusive from Giant Freakin Robot included information from insider sources that claimed that Letitia Wright might not be continuing as Shuri in future MCU projects, which may have stricter vaccination mandates.

This could be a problem as Shuri is rumored to replace T’Challa (portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther, as in the comics. If Letitia Wright is to leave as Shuri, then future MCU projects might have to recast Shuri as the Black Panther, provided that she takes up the mantle in the first place.

However, it has also been reported that Black Panther 2 might not have to implement the mandatory vaccination protocol as it began its production before the protocols were updated.

Here’s what MCU fans think about Letitia Wright’s Black Panther 2 controversy

Like last year, MCU fans have again called for Letitia Wright to be recast as Shuri. However, this is unlikely to happen as the film has been in production since June 2021.

Colethewolf @Colethewolf What makes this anti-vaxxer nonsense w/ Letitia Wright even worse is that had Chadwick survived & done BP 2, he would've been severely immuno-compromised, and Letitia's dumbass would've purposely put him at risk. What makes this anti-vaxxer nonsense w/ Letitia Wright even worse is that had Chadwick survived & done BP 2, he would've been severely immuno-compromised, and Letitia's dumbass would've purposely put him at risk.

SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL @mvbrat91 It just hit me. If you were going to recast Letitia Wright for the role of Shuri given her anti vaxx views, they wouldn't have to look far. Precious Mustapha would make for a solid recast. Plus, deserves far better than being a helper to the leading white woman. It just hit me. If you were going to recast Letitia Wright for the role of Shuri given her anti vaxx views, they wouldn't have to look far. Precious Mustapha would make for a solid recast. Plus, deserves far better than being a helper to the leading white woman. https://t.co/570t5K9N35

Scheiman Marcus @Phillycat @TreezySosa



Letitia: @starlinex Marvel: unfortunately Chadwick has passed, but we are going to give you the torch to carry on the legacy of one of our greatest heroes.Letitia: @TreezySosa @starlinex Marvel: unfortunately Chadwick has passed, but we are going to give you the torch to carry on the legacy of one of our greatest heroes. Letitia: https://t.co/h5ZY2FHRe5

Enduring This Hellsite @JohnSLPaul Just remember, if Chadwick lived to film BP2, Letitia’s antics would’ve been putting him at risk since his cancer battle would’ve made him immunocompromised. Just remember, if Chadwick lived to film BP2, Letitia’s antics would’ve been putting him at risk since his cancer battle would’ve made him immunocompromised.

Sora Medarda🗡 @HarmoniaAtLast I hope I'm not speaking too bluntly, but Chadwick Boseman was immunocompromised.



If he hadn't passed from his cancer, Letitia would run the risk of killing him herself with that antivax bullshit. What an utter disappointment I hope I'm not speaking too bluntly, but Chadwick Boseman was immunocompromised.If he hadn't passed from his cancer, Letitia would run the risk of killing him herself with that antivax bullshit. What an utter disappointment

entree humain @EntreeHumain If Letitia Wright is actually refusing to get vaccinated and have a safe set, *while* playing a hero *and* honouring the legacy of a man who passed from an illness that often leaves you immuno-compromised while fighting it, then sack her.



Recast. Shuri is important. If Letitia Wright is actually refusing to get vaccinated and have a safe set, *while* playing a hero *and* honouring the legacy of a man who passed from an illness that often leaves you immuno-compromised while fighting it, then sack her.Recast. Shuri is important.

Evan Werner @myrealnameiskev BREAKING: Chris Pratt has been cast as the Black Panther after Letitia Wright leaves the MCU BREAKING: Chris Pratt has been cast as the Black Panther after Letitia Wright leaves the MCU https://t.co/uAINVJTHzu

Bork 🏄‍♂️ @BorkEternal Letitia Wright and Gina Carano fighting over the dumbest celebrity award Letitia Wright and Gina Carano fighting over the dumbest celebrity award https://t.co/zjpownqvRF

New Orleans Lady @IfIWereMagneto If Letitia Wright don't wanna get vaccinated then drop her. She isn't irreplaceable nor would she be the first recast in the MCU.



There are other young, talented, dark-skinned Black actresses ready and willing and capable of playing Shuri. If Letitia Wright don't wanna get vaccinated then drop her. She isn't irreplaceable nor would she be the first recast in the MCU.There are other young, talented, dark-skinned Black actresses ready and willing and capable of playing Shuri.

Steven Spoilsberg @heavyspoilers Imagine if Letitia Wright got handed a billion dollar franchise and then lost it because she noticed that one of the ingredients in the vaccine had a similar spelling to 'Lucifer' Imagine if Letitia Wright got handed a billion dollar franchise and then lost it because she noticed that one of the ingredients in the vaccine had a similar spelling to 'Lucifer'

If the reports of Letitia Wright leaving future MCU projects are true, then she would be joining the likes of Ice Cube, Steve Burton, and Ingo Rademacher.

