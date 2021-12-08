Hawkeye Episode 4 breakdown: Mysterious Rolex watch, Yelena Belova and more

With four episodes in, Disney Plus' Hawkeye brought about several references from earlier phases of the MCU while also setting up future projects. The series will lay the groundwork for Young Avengers with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

The episode also dropped more hints about Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and had a surprise cameo tying the series with a previous MCU project. Furthermore, Hawkeye Episode 4 also hints at Maya Lopez and her upcoming Disney+ series, Echo.

Hawkeye Episode 4 threw a curveball in the relationship between Clint and Kate. This could also include a redemption arc for Barton, who is expected to help Kate Bishop take on the mantle of Hawkeye.

Easter eggs and theories that spawned from Hawkeye episode 4

Boomerang Arrows:

Boomerang Arrow in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the episode, Kate Bishop pitches Clint about the idea of 'boomerang arrows,' and Barton mocks it. In the comics by Matt Fraction & David Aja Omnibus, Clint is the one who shows Kate Bishop the boomerang arrows, who then proceeds to mock it.

Film reference:

In episode 4, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton watch a special holiday movie titled "It's a Wonderful Life (1946)." In the film, an angel shows the protagonist what would happen if he was not born. There is a similar story point in the Hawkeye series, where Kate is expected to show Clint about his contributions as an Avenger.

Bombshell:

Bombshell in the comics and in the episode (Image via Marvel)

Hawkeye Episode 4 also showcased a character named Wendy Conrad as one of the members of the LARPers. Wendy Conrad is a mercenary who deals with explosives in the comics and goes by the moniker 'Bombshell.' This was also referenced in the episode when the character showed up with a handbag with 'bombshell' on it.

Wilson Fisk:

More references to Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) showing up in the show connected with Maya Lopez. Fisk is expected to be the one who asked Maya to work with the 'Tracksuit Mafia' to take down the Ronin.

This could also mean that Fisk now also has the names of Clint Barton's family, whom he might be targeting.

Yelena Belova:

To no one's surprise, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova showed up in the series and tried to kill Clint Barton on a rooftop. This ties up the post-credit scene of Black Widow, where Valentina Allegra de Fontaine gave Yelena the order to kill Hawkeye.

The character also showed up in a darkened version of her comic-accurate suit. Florence Pugh is credited to be in the upcoming episodes of the series, as she is credited as a recurring character.

Mysterious Rolex:

The mysterious Rolex in Hawkeye (Image via Marvel Studios)

Episode 4 also showcased a plot point about a mysterious Rolex, which is expected to be owned by someone previously affiliated with SHIELD. This is likely to belong to Nick Fury.

The episode also had several callbacks to Natasha Romanoff's death and the story of their first meeting in Budapest.

