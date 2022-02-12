Simu Liu's career explored as actor reportedly joins Margot Robbie's Barbie

Simu Liu has been chosen for his next project, following his dramatic entrance into the MCU with last year's smash hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. According to Variety, the actor will join the cast of Barbie in an unidentified role.

Greta Gerwig is directing the film, which she co-wrote with her long-term companion Noah Baumbach. There have been a lot of details about the plot kept under wraps.

How many movies had Simu Liu acted in before joining Gerwig's Barbie?

For many, Simu Liu's meteoric rise to fame is a source of inspiration. This Chinese immigrant used to work as a model for iStock's royalty-free stock pictures before leaving his job as an accountant.

Liu acted as a stunt double in three episodes of Heroes Reborn in 2015. His robust frame and skillful hands aided him in landing the part.

Before that, he was one of Guillermo del Toro's "bunch of Asian extras" in Pacific Rim. He even appeared in the 100th episode of Fresh Off The Boat as a guest star.

It wasn't until 2016 that the 32-year-old got his big break with CBS' Kim's Convenience. His portrayal of Jung Kim, a rebellious adolescent and the show's family's son, earned him widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

Simu Liu is an excellent screenwriter, in addition to being an outstanding actor. He even helped write the story for Blood and Water's second season, which he also starred in. Despite its brief run, the show earned him ACTRA and Canadian Screen Award accolades in 2017.

However, the Harbin, China, native achieved the biggest highlight of his career thanks to his portrayal and representation of the Asian community in Marvel's film last year. With a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the newest Marvel hero, Shang-Chi, has made history as the highest-rated Marvel Studios film ever on the site.

Simu Liu's role in Barbie

Margot Robbie will portray Barbie, and Ryan Gosling will play her 'boy toy,' Ken. It's unclear who Liu or America Ferrera, who recently joined the cast, will play in the live-action film.

Liu's comedic timing is evident from his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Just seeing him in a scene with Gosling's Ken and Robbie's Barbie, preferably partying, will make fans happy, and perhaps they'll learn who he'll be playing before production begins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer