'Encanto' ending explained: What was Mirabel's unique gift?

Encanto is Disney's 60th animated feature film that has been stealing hearts left and right ever since its premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on November 3, 2021. The film has received immense admiration for its animation style, diversity, and earworm songs.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Encanto features a boisterous voice cast led by Stephanie Beatriz. Other imminent members include Maluma, Olga Merediz, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, and Rhenzy Feliz. It was released theatrically in the United States on November 24, 2021 and on Disney+ today.

'Encanto' overview: Disney dabbles with magical realism in this tale of family and self-discovery

Voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, Mirabel is the heroine of Encanto, right up there with the ranks of Moana and Frozen's Elsa. The Madrigal family is full of extraordinary members, each with their own special powers suited to their personality.

Mirabel becomes the subject of family disappointment when she doesn't get a unique gift. The family, headed by the matriarch Abuela Alma, uses their powers for the welfare of the townspeople and are well-respected for all they do.

During her youngest cousin Antonio's gift unveiling ceremony, Mirabel notices cracks in the charmed house's structures, and she raises alarm. However, her supplication falls on deaf ears and she is dismissed as trying to ruin her cousin's special day due to her own lack of a unique gift.

Mirabel's warning takes shape a few days later when one of her cousins starts losing her gift and the magical candle powering all their gifts starts to dim.

Through its songs and vibrant settings, Encanto explores the themes of family expectations, love, acceptance, sibling rivalry, and generational trauma. Mirabel steps up to save her family's miracle and in her crusade discovers her own uniqueness while bringing her family together and helping them address their issues.

'Encanto' ending explained: Mirabel saves the day

One of the members of the Madrigal family in Encanto is Bruno, the son of Abuela Alma who disappeared years ago when he made a prophecy that threatened the family's magical existence. Since then the estranged member was seldom talked about until Mirabel set out to find him as he was the answer to her questions about the crisis that had befallen her family.

Encanto really picks up speed when Mirabel's search leads her to finding out that she will be the reason for her family's downfall. The prophecy comes true when she has a confrontation with her grandmother who, once again, blames her for being a black sheep and the reason for everyone's problems.

Mirabel, in turn, points the finger at her abuela being the reason for everyone getting weighed down by her abnormally high expectations and thus, losing their magic.

Without getting too lost in poignancy, Encanto features the characters navigating testy situations with song, dance, love and acceptance. Abuela eventually realizes that Mirabel is the magic and so is everyone else in her family.

It's not their gifts that make them magical but their heart and spirit. After the realization, the Madrigals, with the help of all townspeople, build their casita (house) from its ruins. Bruno returns to the family and Mirabel is revealed to be the key that holds the family together.

At the end of Encanto, the family creates a doorknob for Mirabel to open their new house with. Unlike all other members who received their gifts at the age of 5 by opening their respective doors in the casita, Mirabel's magic shines at the end, when she is 15 years old. Her gift is empathy and the love for her family that helps them all keep their magic alive.

In a heartwarming end to the story, Encanto celebrates those who are labeled black sheep by families and society. It emphasizes uniqueness and togetherness that make the world a colorful place.

Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.

