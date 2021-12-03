"It's very special": Bradley Cooper lauds Irina Shayk's support as couple continue to fuel reunion rumors at Nightmare Alley premiere

Bradley Cooper, in an interview with Etoline, mentioned that "It's very special" to have Irina Shayk, mother of his children, accompany him at the premiere of the new film, Nightmare Alley. The movie, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is a crime thriller.

The model, 35, wore a pinstripe suit with a leather bodysuit underneath, as she walked alongside Bradley Cooper on the red carpet.

Irina Shayk accompanies Bradley at his Premiere(image via itsleeas/instagram)

Irina Shayk and Cooper's appearance at the premiere came as no surprise to their reconciliation, after they were spotted together in New York City holding hands.

Irina Shayk and Cooper continues to be on the same page when it comes to their children

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper broke up in the year 2019, after four years of staying together. However, when it comes to their daughter, Lea (age 4), they have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship. The 35-year-old supermodel and the 46-year-old actor are on the same page when it comes to raising the little one.

According to a source:

"Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while,"They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own."

Another source added:

"They come together as a family and do things when they can, at the time.They communicate a lot and are good friends. They are getting along well, and everything is very positive,It's still a transition period, and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."

In the film, Nightmare Alley, Bradley stars as Stanton Carlisle, a mentalist at a carnival who tricks people into believing that he can read minds via careful observation, but soon after joining forces with the psychiatrist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), he finds himself in a new world of danger.

