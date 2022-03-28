G.I. Jane joke explained: Meaning of Chris Rock's comment about Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars 2022 explored

Chris Rock’s joke referencing Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, led to an onstage altercation that was not scripted and reactions from the public on social media. As a reference to Pinkett Smith’s appearance, Rock said:

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Smith appeared to be laughing after the comment, but he suddenly went on stage and slapped Rock. The latter then said, “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.” Although Smith’s comments were muted when he went back to his seat, he told Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Meaning of Chris Rock’s joke

Chris Rock's joke was not well received by Will Smith due to the former's G.I. Jane reference. The word G.I. Jane refers to a female number in the U.S. Armed Forces.

It is the nickname of a girl who is into the military, is strong and aggressive, and breaks into a traditionally all-male occupation or hobby. It is also the name of a 1997 film with Demi Moore in the lead, playing a female Naval officer who successfully makes it through Navy SEAL training.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance was a result of alopecia, due to which she shaved her head in 2021. Moore’s character in the 1997 film was also bald, which reportedly led to a joke by Rock.

Deadline’s sources said that Chris Rock approached Will Smith to apologize, and Denzel Washington also got involved. The moment was even more surreal as Smith was nominated for the Warner Bros. sports drama, King Richard, and returned to the stage to claim his award for Best Actor. Presenter P. Diddy said:

“Will, Chris, we are gonna solve that like a family at the gold party. For now, we will move on with love.”

When Smith returned to take the award for Best Actor, he addressed the moment with Rock and said:

“I want to apologize to The Academy; I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. I hope the Academy invites me back.”

However, he did not apologize to Chris Rock on stage and instead spoke about what happened with reference to Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, and a character he portrayed in King Richard. He said:

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time of my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world.”

The clip of Smith and Rock’s altercation has been getting a lot of attention on the internet, and the result of this incident is expected to be seen in the next few days.

