What's Chris Rock's net worth? Jimmy Kimmel jokes Rock's "crazy expensive" tour ticket prices could make G. I. Jane 2 happen

Chris Rock is currently on his stand-up comedy tour and its ticket prices have skyrocketed after Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars slapped the actor. Jimmy Kimmel recently took a dig at ticket sales on his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

According to StubHub, the balcony center seats were priced at $886, while the mezzanine side row was priced at $1705. The ongoing tour is at The Wilbur Theater in Boston.

Joking about the same, Kimmel said:

“By the end of this tour Chris Rock will have enough money to actually produce G.I. Jane 2.”

For those unaware, Chris Rock jokingly compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look to G.I. Jane, a 1997 film where Demi Moore’s Naval officer’s character was bald. It irked Will Smith, who smacked Rock, leaving everyone in shock at the 2022 Oscars.

Meanwhile, Rock’s tour is attracting more than the usual crowd. Another ticket exchange company, TickPick, shared their sales tale of Rock's show.

TickPick @TickPick We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.

How rich is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The balance could have been higher, but he reportedly lost around $40 million during his divorce settlement with his ex-wife Malaak Compton.

Rock is a versatile comedian, actor, producer, screenwriter, director, presenter, and voice artist. He rose to fame with appearances on Saturday Night Live, which earned him a wide fan following. His notable film works include Madagascar, Grown Ups, The Longest Yard, and Everybody Hates Chris (autobiographical sitcom).

Rock is reportedly one of the highest-paid comedians in the world. He earned around $60 million in 2016-17 and $30 million in 2017-18.

Real estate: In 1994, Chris Rock bought a property in Brooklyn, where he lived for two years. He later rented it out for $8000 per month and in 2017, he sold it for $3.35 million. Rock’s current house is spread over 10,300 square feet and is on more than two acres of land.

Career and family: Rock started his career as a stand-up comedian before Eddie Murphy offered him his first role in Beverly Hills Cop II (1987). He joined the SNL family in 1990 but left after two years. The comedian won two Emmys for a TV show, Bring the Pain, and another Emmy for Politically Incorrect.

In personal life, he was married to Malaak Compton for 20 years before getting a divorce in 2016. They share two daughters, Lola Simone (19) and Zahra Savannah (17).

Chris Rock addressed the infamous incident on his tour

On his first show at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre, Chris Rock was welcomed with a standing ovation and a big round of applause from the audience. Overwhelmed with the reception, he said:

“Whoa, okay! Yo, let me do the show!"

Addressing the controversy, Rock stated:

“I don't have a bunch of sh*t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened.”

On March 27, Rock appeared on the Oscars 2022 stage to present Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards evening, held at the Dolby Theatre. While presenting, he addressed Jada Pinkett Smith and said:

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Pinkett Smith, who donned a bald look due to her medical condition, looked annoyed with the joke, while Will Smith was furious as he got up on stage and smacked Rock. In response, the latter said:

“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me.”

Smith was further seen yelling at Rock as he said to keep his wife’s name “out of his f**king mouth.” To this, Rock said:

“Wow, dude! It was just a G.I. Jane joke.”

Since the incident, Chris Rock has kept mum about it and has not pressed any charges against Smith. The King Richard actor, on the other hand, later apologized on stage after winning an Oscar and also released a statement.

Disciplinary action will reportedly be taken against Smith by the Academy, who revealed that they had requested the actor to leave after the incident. However, Smith refused to exit the event. Only time will tell whether the actor will be part of any future Oscars event.

