"I was out of line and I was wrong": Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock after Oscars slapping incident 

Will Smith has publicly apologized to comedian Chris Rock after infamously landing a slap on his face during the Oscars live ceremony this year. The duo made news worldwide after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, prompting a violent reaction from the Oscar-winner.

The King Richard actor took to his Instagram account claiming responsibility for his actions, which he stated were "unacceptable and inexcusable." He added that violence of any nature is "poisonous and destructive."

The actor then defended himself by saying that jokes at his expense "are a part of his job," but when his family was brought into the picture, it "was too much for [him] to bear."

The 53-year-old actor shed light on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition. Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia.

Will Smith continued:

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I was embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The actor ended his statement by apologizing to the Academy, producers, the audience, the Williams family, and his King Richard family. He stated:

"I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

The actor concluded by saying that he is a "work in progress."

What happened after Will Smith punched Chris Rock?

Aside from garnering massive traction worldwide, the actor was visited by his publicist and Oscars producer Will Packer near his and Pinkett Smith's seats.

Fellow nominee Denzel Washington approached the aggravated actor and reportedly told him:

"At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you."

According to Page Six, Sean "Diddy" Combs spoke to Smith and Rock, who were to make amends later in the evening following the awards ceremony.

Will Smith was also nominated for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. The actor played Venus and Serena Williams' father. He went on to win an Oscar and issued a tearful speech during his award acceptance, which also included him saying:

"Love will make you do crazy things. Thank you to the Academy. I hope you will have my back."

At the time of writing this article, Chris Rock had not responded to Will Smith's public apology.

