What did Will Smith say? Internet responds with hilarious memes as actor punches Chris Rock in wild Oscars 2022 moment

American actor Will Smith shouted and hit comedian Chris Rock onstage when he joked about the former's wife at the 94th Academy Awards.

The 57-year-old comedian took over the stage to present an award for Best Documentary when he passed a joke-turned-comment on Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance.

Movies @moreoffilms The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars https://t.co/cGQ3plSEiz

However, things took a wrong turn when the Men In Black actor went on-stage and proceeded to hit Rock, who was visibly shocked by his reaction.

Smith was then seen yelling:

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth."

Twitter reactions on Will Smith's heated moment at the Academy Awards

Minutes after the heated moment was televised during the 94th Academy Awards, Twitter was taken by storm in the form of memes and gifs. Many pointed out that Will Smith won an Oscar and assaulted Chris Rock on the same night. From celebrity reactions to using meme templates, Twitteratis put their best foot forward to share memes making fun of the situation.

LORRAKON @LORRAKON Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars https://t.co/VX7EzFyJ22

BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed Amy coming back to host after the Will Smith x Jada Pinkett x Chris Rock incident #Oscars #Oscars 2022 Amy coming back to host after the Will Smith x Jada Pinkett x Chris Rock incident #Oscars #Oscars2022 https://t.co/KMUv8j1vr7

Mareeezy @mgaitan214 What really happened with Chris Rock and Will Smith in The Slap at the Oscars What really happened with Chris Rock and Will Smith in The Slap at the Oscars 😂 https://t.co/r3v1WrB2aL

Stephen A. Smith Burner @SASBurnerAcct Chris Rock watching Will Smith get back on stage to accept his Oscar Chris Rock watching Will Smith get back on stage to accept his Oscar https://t.co/IL8nnaxWF3

M. Scarn @Sc0ttst0tts Chris Rock watching Will Smiths acceptance speech Chris Rock watching Will Smiths acceptance speech https://t.co/pG36NO0CFa

Clint Lamb @ClintRLamb Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too https://t.co/HWaUWGMp28

Say hello to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock meme.



#Oscar Say good bye to the Batman slap.Say hello to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock meme. Say good bye to the Batman slap.Say hello to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock meme. #Oscar https://t.co/FdlB9xVPFF

What conspired between Will Smith and Chris Rock?

During the 94th Academy Awards, things started to take a turn when while presenting the award for Best Documentary, presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you."

Pinkett Smith, who shaved her head after struggling with alopecia last year, was in the audience with her husband, rolling her eyes at the joke.

As a result of Rock's comment, Smith stood up and walked on stage, causing him to laugh and joke, "Uh oh...".

Afterward, Smith hit Rock, then went back to his seat by walking off stage. While looking visibly shocked, the comedian said:

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

Smith was then heard yelling to keep his wife's name out of his mouth, to which Rock responded:

“Wow... dude. It was a GI Jane joke.”

Smith then yelled at Chris again to not speak about Jada, and in response, the comedian said, "I'm going to..." who appeared flustered at the interaction. Before presenting the award, he further said:

“That was the greatest night in the history of television."

During Smith's outburst, many viewers reported that the sound from the broadcast cut out.

Tyler Perry, Denzel Washington, and Bradley Cooper appeared to console Smith after the incident.

Earlier in the ceremony, Regina Hall joked about Smith and Pinkett Smith's marriage during a skit alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

