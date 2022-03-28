WATCH: Will Smith punches Chris Rock in the face, shocking on-stage Oscars 2022 moment leaves co-stars stunned

Will Smith was recently spotted yelling at Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The latter went on to the stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance. As a reference to the actor's shaved head, he said:

"Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

Pinkett Smith shaved her head in 2021 due to alopecia and was spotted in the audience with her husband, rolling her eyes at the joke. Rock's comment provoked Smith to stand up and walk onto the stage, causing the comedian to joke:

"Uh, oh."

Will proceeded to hit Chris and then walked back to his seat.

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" https://t.co/1f1ytdbMRv

Rock looked shocked and said:

"Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

The Bad Boys 2 star then replied:

'Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth.'

The host replied:

'Wow. Dude. It was a GI Jane joke."

Smith repeated:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth. I'm going to…."

Viewers reported that the sound during Smith's outburst was cut out in the televised broadcast. The After Earth actor's representatives have not yet commented on anything.

After the incident, Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper, and Tyler Perry were consoling Smith. One of the hosts, Regina Hall, also made fun of Smith and Pinkett Smith's marriage during a hilarious skit.

After the punch, a joke made by Rock about Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars went viral online.

Will Smith comforted by his close friends

Everything was going well at the recent 94th Academy Awards until Smith was spotted shouting at Rock, who joked about his wife's appearance. The pair were sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theatre, where the awards ceremony was being held.

Will Smith walks away from Chris Rock onstage (Image via Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

The comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle referencing the movie G.I. Jane, where Demi Moore shaved her head.

The Men In Black II actor walked on stage and slapped Rock, which at first seemed like a scripted joke. However, it turned out to be serious when he walked back to his seat and shouted back at Rock not to mention his wife's name.

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry then consoled will Smith, and Bradley Cooper was spotted hugging him. It was a shocking moment for all those present at the occasion and the viewers at home.

For now, the aftermath of this incident can be described as unpredictable. It remains to be seen how Rock will respond to the incident and how it will affect his relationship with Smith.

