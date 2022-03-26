How to watch Oscars 2022 around the world? Streaming details, air time and more explored

Oscars 2022 is right around the corner and viewers are getting ready for all the glitz, glamor and surprises it will bring. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is all set to take place at the Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27, 2022.

Since the 83rd Academy Awards took place in 2011, it will be the first time that the ceremony will be hosted by multiple hosts, entailing Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. ABC is all set to broadcast the ceremony as usual in the U.S.

However, individuals living in different parts of the world other than the U.S. will also have different ways to witness the expectedly alluring red carpet, awards presentations and acceptance speeches on both online and on TV.

Know all about how to watch Oscars 2022 from different parts of the world

In Ireland and United Kingdom

In Ireland and the U.K., European pay-TV giant Sky, owned by Comcast, will hold the rights to the 2022 Oscars and will be starting its coverage at 11.00 pm local time with Oscars Night Live on Sky Showcase, Sky Max and Sky Cinema Select. The event will be displayed from 1.00 am on Sky Cinema Select and Sky Showcase.

In Canada

In Canada, blanket coverage of Oscars 2022 will be received via CTV, the national network and its CTV.ca app. At 8.00 pm ET/5.00 pm PT, the network and its digital apps will premiere the 2022 Oscars event itself live, utilizing the ABC feed.

In France and Germany

France’s pay-TV network Canal+, will exclusively cover the 94th Oscars in the country, both online and on its linear network.

Germany’s long-term network ProSieben will be covering the 94th Academy Awards, with the live red carpet show beginning at 11.10 pm local time on its linear network, as well as a livestream on the website of ProSieben and on Joyn, the network’s streaming service.

In Italy and Spain

In Italy, its Pay-TV network Sky Italia will be covering the 2022 Oscars ceremony on both its linear channel and on its Now streaming service.

In Spain, its pay-TV network Moviestar+ will be covering the prestigious ceremony.

In South Africa

South Africa's pay-TV giant DStv’s M-Net channel M-Net Movies 1 will be displaying the ceremony in the early hours of Monday local time. The star-studded event will be getting a replay at 9.30 pm on the M-Net channel.

In Japan

Japan's premium cable operator, Wowow, will be airing the Oscars 2022 ceremony on its Prime channel. The broadcast will start at 7.30 am Monday morning local time, with live carpet coverage, and will be followed by a replay at 10.00 pm.

In South Korea

South Korea’s TV Chosun, will show the Oscars 2022 live, with the coverage starting at 8.00 am local time. TV Chosun will reportedly be sharing the rights with OCN, which will display a simultaneous broadcast.

In India

In India, Disney's Star India will display the Oscars 2022, on its Star Movies HD, Star Movies and Star World channels live at 5.30 am on Monday. It will be streamed live as well on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Australia

Channel 7, and its 7plus streamer will be displaying the prestigious ceremony, starting at around 12.00 pm on Monday local time, with a primetime encore at 9.30 pm.

Don't miss the Oscars 2022, taking place at the Dolby Theater on March 27, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul