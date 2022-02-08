Oscars nomination prediction 2022: 5 films that made a mark

The Oscars, one of the most awaited events of the year, will be conducted on March 2022. As the world's eyes rest on Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross to announce Oscars nominations this year, fans hope their favorites score a spot on the list.

2021, being an exceptional year for the film industry, had hits coming out one after another. Now, the face of cinema has been given a new structure with eccentric themes and mind-blowing cinematography.

Dune, Belfast and The Power of the Dog are a few of the most discussed movies of 2021. Since receiving the highest number of nominations at BAFTA, Critics' Choice and Golden Globes, these movies will undeniably set records at the Oscars.

However, the question is, which movies will secure nominations at the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Oscars nomination prediction for outstanding films

1) Dune

Dune movie 2021 (Image via @dunemovie/Instagram)

Dune was one of the most challenging cinematic creations brought to life by Denis Villeneuve. Based on Frank Herbert’s book series, the movie is a complex epic with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson as the cast members.

It was the most awaited film of 2021 and soon after its release; it was praised for its engrossing visual effects and outstanding cinematography. While Dune's previous adaptations weren't as successful, Villeneuve did the impossible.

Dune received eleven nominations at BAFTA (which stands at the highest), ten Critics Choice Awards and six Visual Effects Society Award nominations. It is one of the highest grossing films of 2021 and as an absolute blockbuster. Peter Travers from ABC News said:

"Denis Villeneuve does the impossible with 'Dune'. He's made a movie epic that will knock your eyes out and still touch your heart."

Fans look forward to record-breaking nominations from Dune at the Oscars this year.

2) Belfast

Belfast illustrates, in black and white, Kenneth Branagh’s memoirs from his childhood days in the Northern-Ireland capital. The semi-autobiographical movie represents a working class family's narrative in the late 1960s. It is portrayed via a child’s point of view as he watches his family struggle with finances.

With bills piling up that need to be paid and violence brewing in the streets, their family must choose between letting go of their only home and the safety of their children. A huge burden lies on Buddy's Ma (Caitriona Balfe) and Pa (Jamie Dornan).

Violence, politics, religion and the working class themes, the movie has a perfect balance of struggle and happiness. Belfast received six BAFTA, eleven Critics' Choice and nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards nominations.

3) West Side Story

Academy Award title-holder Steven Spielberg outshines himself, yet again, with a classic remake of West Side Story. Compared to his other works, this musical masterpiece narrates the story of love and conflict among the gangs of New York City in 1957. Though there were a lot of political and cultural forces at play that led to the creation of the original West Side Story, Spielberg does not evaluate much into these themes.

The authentic basis of the story cannot be ignored as lovers fuel the spark between the gangs wanting control of the streets of New York City. The movie became a platform for new stars and faces in the industry.

Alongside five BAFTA and eleven Critics' Choice Awards nominations, the musical has also flourishingly secured three Golden Globe Awards. The movie will assuredly land an Oscars nomination at this success rate.

4) Don't Look Up

Don't Look Up (Image via @dontlookupfilm/Instagram)

Don't Look Up is a satire mocking human response to the issue of climate change. Meanwhile, the movie has best cast members from Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet to Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

The movie's narrative revolves around two scientists who discovered a comet speeding towards Earth, leading to its potential destruction. While they're on their journey to warn the media and public about the life-threatening comet, they are mocked and ridiculed.

A representation of the world's concerns towards climate change, the movie will surely spot a nomination at the Oscars this year. It received four BAFTA nominations and six Critics Choice Awards nominations, and it stands among the top ten films in the American Film Institute of 2021.

5) The Power of the Dog

One of Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst's finest works, The Power of the Dog represents the early twentieth centuries via the lens of a psychological drama movie. Various themes of the movie circulate around toxic masculinity, gay relationships and effeminate men.

Though the movie has a rather dramatic and confusing ending, one thing's unquestionably certain is that one's character doesn't impact their actions. The movie shatters several stereotypes while critiquing early twentieth century society.

With eight BAFTA award nominations, the movie is said to be the most praised movie of the year. The Awards Daily even referred to the cinematic gem as "an American masterpiece."

The heat can be felt with the upcoming Oscars nominations and fans hoping for the best for their favorites. These iconic films will assuredly secure spots at the Oscars nominations and might even step towards victories. Scheduled on March 27 2022, fans are eagerly anticipating the enthralling experience.

Edited by Saman