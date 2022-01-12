Who is hosting the Oscars 2022? Tom Holland reportedly leading the race after being approached by The Academy 

Tom Holland has reportedly been approached by The Academy to host the Oscars 2022. The prestigious event has been organized without a primary host since 2019, but ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed that the upcoming ceremony will have an emcee.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, authorities reached out to the Spider-Man star to “explore the possibility” of having him as a host. During an interview with the outlet in December 2021, Holland also expressed excitement about the opportunity:

“You’re asking me about the Oscars — you’re the first person to bring that up — and I’m sitting here going, ‘Of course I would host the f*****g Oscars!’ If they asked me to, I would.”

Cinema Brainiac @CinemaBrainiac



If true, the Oscars will have a host for the first time in 3 years Tom Holland to host OscarsIf true, the Oscars will have a host for the first time in 3 years Tom Holland to host Oscars 👀If true, the Oscars will have a host for the first time in 3 years 💯 https://t.co/tZjmTecajG

However, the 25-year-old also hinted that he might be too busy to take up the gig right now. He added:

“Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time. [But] I love that kind of thing. I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing.”

The Oscars moved forward without a host in 2019 after Kevin Hart pulled out of his hosting duties following his Twitter controversy. In 2020 and 2021, the Oscars were held without a host due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel led the show in both 2017 and 2018. It remains to be seen if the TV host will return to the gig for the third time if Holland does not make the cut.

Twitter reacts to Tom Holland’s Oscars hosting rumors

Fans are excited about the possibility of Tom Holland hosting the 94th Academy Awards (Image via Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Tom Holland has been making waves in the entertainment industry following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU star currently has the biggest blockbuster film since the pandemic to his credit. The actor is also set to appear in the film adaptation of Uncharted and is likely to star in the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic.

Fans have long speculated that Holland is one of the strongest contenders in the race of hosting the 94th Academy Awards.

The latest rumors about The Academy approaching the actor to host the 2022 Oscars sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement about the possibility:

Twitter reactions (1/5)

Twitter reactions (2/5)

Twitter reactions (3/5)

Twitter reactions (4/5)

Twitter reactions (5/5)

Also Read Article Continues below

As reactions to the rumors continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Holland will take up hosting duties for the Oscars 2022. The event will be directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Will Packer. It is scheduled to air on ABC on March 27, 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande