"I love kids!": Tom Holland wants to be a dad, and fans can't keep calm

Tom Holland recently revealed he is looking forward to taking a break from acting to start a family. During a recent interview with People, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared that he wants to embrace fatherhood in the next few years:

“I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world. I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!”

The 25-year-old further talked about his love for children and also mentioned that he inherited the personality trait from his father:

“If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that [if I weren't an actor]."

The latest revelation sent fans into a frenzy as several people took to social media to share their reactions to Tom Holland’s statement. The English actor is currently rumored to be in a relationship with his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya.

Twitter reacts to Tom Holland’s statement on starting a family

Tom Holland's wish to start a family sent fans into a meltdown (Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Tom Holland is undoubtedly one of the most popular contemporary actors in Hollywood. The MCU star is currently taking the world by storm following the release of his much-anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

More recently, the actor left fans stunned after revealing he wanted to take a hiatus from his six-year-long acting career to start a family and become a father. Following his statement, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the surprising revelation:

In addition to revealing his personal plans, the Avengers: Endgame actor also dropped a few hints about his probable future in the MCU:

“I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man—but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man. I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

The actor also acknowledged Sony and Marvel for giving him the opportunity to play the character of Spider-Man and also expressed his wish to witness a new side of the Spider-verse:

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse—maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

As of now, Tom Holland is continuing to win hearts across the globe with Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the biggest MCU releases since Avengers: Endgame. However, it remains to be seen if the actor will return to the MCU in the later future while starting a family of his own.

