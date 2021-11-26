'The Power of the Dog': 3 reasons why the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer cannot be missed

The Power of the Dog is the highly anticipated western drama of the season. Written and directed by Academy Award-winning Jane Campion (The Piano), the film has already received wide acclaim and various accolades. The Power of the Dog is based on Thomas Savage's brilliant novel of the same name and is set in 1925 Montana.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog can be classified as a sinewy western, a thriller, and a psychological inquiry of toxic masculinity. Already in cinemas, the movie will release December 1 on Netflix.

Here are 3 reasons why you should not miss it:

3 reasons to watch 'The Power of the Dog' on Netflix

1) Spectacular performances delivered by 'The Power of the Dog' cast

The Power of the Dog was released in select theaters in November and has received enormous praise from critics. IndiWire described it as a "career-best from Benedict Cumberbatch", while the London Evening Standard remarked Kirsten Dunst's performance as "truly glorious". The official trailer for the film offered a peek into what viewers can expect from the film, and Cumberbatch and McPhee's roles seem outstandingly delivered.

2) Breathtaking cinematography

Netflix's official trailer for The Power of the Dog released earlier this month and apart from the superlative western looks of the cast, the cinematography looks excellent. Cinematographer Ari Wegner has made utmost use of the screen provided to her. From the magnificent interiors of Burbanks' house to the optimal use of the purple-velour mountain backdrop, the sky is the limit for Campion's film.

3) Psychological examination of toxic masculinity in the film

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a hypermasculine rancher, in The Power of the Dog. The actor believes the film's exploration of masculinity is just as relevant today and took a stand on toxic masculinity in an interview with Sky News. He said,

"You get this sort of rebellion aspect [from men today], this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of 'not all men are bad', but no, we just have to shut up and listen. There is not enough recognition of abuse, there's not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line - maybe not now, but somewhere along the line - we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behavior."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Power of the Dog will be available on Netflix starting December 1.

Edited by R. Elahi