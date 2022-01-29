Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper relationship explored as former appears to shade ex-boyfriend in a TikTok

Suki Waterhouse celebrated her new single Melrose Meltdown with a now-deleted TikTok video, which seemingly threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The video, which was posted on January 26, carried a caption that read,

"Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart"

Waterhouse used a filter that added thick eyebrows and a beard to her face as Melrose Meltdown played in the background of the clip. The TikTok video left fans speculating about the song being written about Bradley Cooper, as in her newest track, Waterhouse sings,

"In the car to Malibu / I’ll be crying on your milk-white sheets / Hoping one day we’ll marry / In a house you’ll build around me / I guess I believe / I believe in old fashioned things / Imagining us/ But the longer I stay / I can see what’s happening"

Waterhouse even responded with a thumbs up when a follower commented on the video with, "Bradley Cooper besties."

A look into Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper's relationship

Suki Waterhouse, 30, and Bradley Cooper, 47, who share birthdays on January 5, first met each other at the 2013 Elle Style Awards which took place in London. The unlikely duo immediately clicked at the after-party when Cooper started dancing with her and later asked her out to a club.

Cooper and Waterhouse, who reportedly started dating in March 2013, never discussed their relationship with the press. One of their most memorable public appearances was when the pair ventured to a Parisian park and were seen reading Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita together. Many speculate that it could have been an attempt to mess with the press, who were making their 17-year age gap a hot topic of discussion.

In a 2013 interview with Elle U.K., Waterhouse, who "found talking about her boyfriend boring," told the outlet,

"I do think whatever I say will sound weird. But the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won’t be able to stop. And I don’t really want to talk about him, you know?"

However, the couple, who made several red carpet appearances - including their appearance at the 2015 Oscars, which they attended together weeks before their breakup, seemingly all lovey-dovey, called it quits in March 2015, two years into their relationship. Following the high profile breakup, an insider told E! News,

"They remain friends but they both want different things right now."

The source told the portal that while Cooper, who was 40 at the time, wanted to start a family. Waterhouse, who was 23 when they broke up, was reportedly not ready for it. The unnamed source stated,

"She loves Bradley and he loves her but she's so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom."

In April 2015, Cooper sparked dating rumors with model Irina Shayk, 36, who gave birth to their daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in 2017. Cooper and Shayk split two years later and continue to raise their daughter together. Whereas Waterhouse has been dating actor Robert Pattinson since 2018 and the couple is reportedly going strong and smooth.

