"Go Pattinson": Robert Pattinson's voice in 'The Batman' teaser has fans thrilled

Ahead of DC FanDome, the studio released promotional content for The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson's voice and the Batsignal. DC FanDome, slated for October 16, is confirmed to showcase a new trailer for the highly anticipated movie starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

On October 14, DC dropped a video featuring the Batsignal, with a voiceover from Robert Pattinson's titular character saying,

"It's not just a signal; it's a warning."

Director Matt Reeves also tweeted a snap from the upcoming trailer, which showcases a shot where the Dark Knight broods over the Gotham City skyline at dawn.

The hype for the new movie was set from the first trailer, which was released a year ago. Interestingly, the first trailer only consisted of clips from the unfinished film; which had only completed 25% of its shooting then.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman voice charms fans of the iconic caped-crusader

Pattinson had made headlines with his lines from the previous trailer, which featured his iconic quote,

"I'm Vengeance."

Since then, the phrase has become synonymous with the movie due to its popularity amongst DC fans.

While the DCEU caped-crusader, Ben Affleck, had his voice masked via voice-changing hardware, his predecessor Christian Bale naturally attained rugged depth.

In his 1989 and 1992 portrayal of Batman, Michael Keaton also relied on a naturally gruff voice to communicate as Gotham City's vigilante.

From its sound, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is also suspected of going without a hardware-based voice modulation. However, since the story is partly based on Frank Miller's Batman: Year One, Pattinson may adopt voice-modulation in later sequels; according to industry insiders.

Meanwhile, the shot from the upcoming trailer also garnered several reactions from fans who were mesmerized by the cinematography of Greig Fraser.

The Batman's confirmed cast:

The Batman is slated for release on March 4, 2022. The movie stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. It features Paul Dano's Riddler as the main antagonist. Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot (AKA The Penguin) is in the movie too, and will likely show up in the sequel, if there is one.

Other cast members include Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/ Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), and Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon).

The DC FanDome event may also confirm the potential graphic novel that will serve as the prequel to the movie. The novel was leaked earlier in August and is set to come out in February 2022, a month before the film's release. Titled The Batman: The Deluxe Junior Novel-Special Edition, it is expected to establish some backstory for Pattinson's Bruce Wayne.

