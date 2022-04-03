2022 Grammy Awards' performers full list: Billie Eilish, BTS, Lady Gaga, and more set to entertain

The 64th Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS. The event will feature acts like Billie Eilish, BTS, and more, promising an unforgettable night on Sunday, April 3,2022 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

For the first time ever, the show will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and comedian Trevor Noah will host it. Doja Cat (who has been nominated), Justin Bieber, Abba, Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Ed Sheeran will not be performing on stage this year.

Details of the performers set to take the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards

The three-and-a-half-hour Grammys night is going to be a spectacular night with great performances lined up for the audience and the viewers.

Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is all set to perform on Sunday night with her melodic voice. She created waves with her debut single Ocean Eyes, which was written and produced by her brother, Finneas O'Connell, in 2015.

The 20-year-old artist has already won seven Grammys and has been nominated this year as well, for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Happier Than Ever. The titular song of the album has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Performance and Record of the Year.

Lady Gaga

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, professionally known as Lady Gaga, has been nominated for Record of the Year for I Get a Kick Out of You with Tony Bennett. She has also been nominated for Album of the Year with Tony Bennett for Love for Sale.

The singer rose to fame with her debut studio album, The Fame, and its singles Just Dance and Poker Face. As one of the world's best-selling music artists, she has won 12 Grammy Awards, 18 MTV Video Music Awards, and 16 Guinness World Records, along with many other accolades.

BTS

Known for their performance skills, global sensation K-pop group, known as the Bangtan Boys or BTS, will take to the stage this year and woo the audience with its singing and dancing skills.

The South Korean boy band with members Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment.

Other performers who will perform at Grammys

The star studded event will see performances from many renowned artists, including:

John Legend

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

J Balvin with Maria Becerra

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

Brandi Carlile

H.E.R.

Silk Sonic

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Maverick City Music

Aymée Nuviola

Billy Strings

Cynthia Erivo

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Ben Platt

Rachel Zegler

The 64th Grammy Awards will stream on Paramount+ and can also be watched through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV's subscriptions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan