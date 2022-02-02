"I'm still super young"- Hailey Bieber opens up on starting a family with husband Justin Bieber

American model Hailey Bieber recently opened up about having kids with husband Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old socialite, who will next appear on the cover of WSJ Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion issue, revealed to the outlet that she has changed her mind about starting a family with the Sorry singer. She said:

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

Hailey and Justin got married in 2018, and have both expressed their desire to start a family in the past. The 27-year-old singer previously said that he was hoping that they would "start trying" for a baby in 2021.

However, Bieber told WSJ that because she is still young, there are more things she would like to accomplish before starting a family. She explained that it is common for people to assume having a baby is the third step after love and marriage.

"Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!"

Hailey Bieber is educating herself on motherhood

In December 2021, Hailey Bieber asked for motherhood advice from model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley during her YouTube talk show Who's in My Bathroom? in one of its deleted scenes.

The model said she "literally knows zero" about being a mother but wants children one day. To this, the Victoria's Secret model said that it's a full-on juggle irrespective of whether she decides to be a stay-at-home mother or a working one.

While talking to Harper's Bazaar in October 2018, Hailey Bieber revealed that she would commemorate her motherhood by inking her kids' name on her body.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first met in 2009 after the model's father Stephen Baldwin introduced them. The duo dated for a short period in 2016 before parting ways.

The Yummy singer then went on to date Sofia Richie and also re-united with actress-singer Selena Gomez, who also happened to be his ex-girlfriend.

Hailey and Justin got back together in May 2018 and within a matter of weeks, got engaged in July 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

The duo got their marriage license from New York in September 2018 and held a grand wedding in September 2019. Comprising 154 guests, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the ceremony happened in South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort.

Edited by Prem Deshpande