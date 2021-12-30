How many siblings does Justin Bieber have? Ages explored as singer shares rare photo with his sisters

Justin Bieber has always kept his family away from the limelight. However, the singer recently shared a picture with his sisters, Allie and Jazmyn.

Bieber was seen posing with his wife Hailey Bieber and his younger siblings in a beautiful garden with wooden decking and a sofa at the end. A tiled wall and a luxurious home pool could be seen towards the left of the photo.

The siblings were spotted soaking up the sun rays in swimwear, and Justin could be seen sitting shirtless. Hailey's head rested on her husband’s shoulder, and everyone else stood behind Justin as they cuddled together in a sun-lounger.

The Love Yourself singer’s latest post received a decent response from his fans and a million likes in one hour.

Further details on Justin Bieber and his siblings

Justin Bieber’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, were not married and split a few months after Justin’s birth.

Jeremy then dated his ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner in 2007 and they were together for seven years. Jeremy and Erin then welcomed a daughter, 11-year-old Jazmyn (2008) and 10-year-old son Jaxon (2009).

After breaking up with Erin, Jeremy married Chelsey Bieber from a previous relationship and welcomed a daughter, 12-year-old Allie Rebelo. The pair recently welcomed a daughter, Bay Bieber, in 2018.

Justin Bieber's siblings and their lifestyles

Also known as Little Justin, Prince, and Little Bieber by fans, Jaxon is the most popular among Justin Bieber's siblings. Jaxon frequently appears on the 27-year-old’s social media posts.

Sister Jazmyn Bieber, father Jeremy Bieber, singer Justin Bieber and mother Pattie Lynn Mallete attend the premiere for "Never Say Never" (Image via Getty Images)

Jaxon is specifically interested in music, modeling, and motorcycling. His face also resembles that of Justin.

Jazmyne is equally as popular as Jaxon and is a fan of gymnastics. Jazmyne spends most of her time practicing various moves and trying sports like swimming. Justin’s family regularly organizes small get-togethers.

Justin’s father has been a respected member of an extreme motorcycling club in Shakespeare, Ontario. Jeremy has also tried to pass on the knowledge to his family members.

In a few Instagram snaps, Bay Bieber can be seen behind the driving wheel and she might take an interest in sports just like Jeremy.

