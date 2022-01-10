Who is Sherri Kramer? All about Bob Saget's ex-wife and mother of his three children

American actor Bob Saget passed away on January 9 in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, United States. Police have not yet confirmed the cause of death.

The 65-year-old stand-up comedian was best known for playing Danny Tanner on the television sitcom Full House.

Bob Saget is survived by his second wife Kelly Rizzo and three adult children.

Who was Sherri Kramer, Bob Saget's first wife?

Bob Saget was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer for 15 years, from 1982 to 1997. Although not much is known about Kramer, Saget mentions her in his memoir Dirty Daddy. The book reveals that the duo first met when they were 17 years old, and they studied in the same high school.

Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer tied the knot in 1982 but parted ways in 1997. In court documents obtained by various outlets, the reason for their separation was cited as "irreconcilable differences".

According to media outlet Bustle, Kramer is a registered attorney under the State Bar of California, although she remains inactive.

As per the Daily Mail, Sherri Kramer was about to die due to birthing complications in 1989. She has also worked in the entertainment industry writing for TV and screenplays.

comedycentral @ComedyCentral Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He’ll be missed. Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He’ll be missed. https://t.co/ftE8MvdOm1

Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer share three daughters together, who also happen to be Saget's only kids.

The couple welcomed their first child Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989, and Jennifer in 1992.

As per media outlet PEOPLE, Saget is extremely fond of his daughters, calling them the light of his life.

"I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. [They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful."

Also Read Article Continues below

After his divorce with Kramer, Bob Saget went on to marry journalist Kelly Rizzo who is known for her show Eat Travel Rock. The duo tied the knot in 2018 despite having an age gap of 23 years.

Edited by Siddharth Satish