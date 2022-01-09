Who are Mark Wahlberg's kids? Family life explored as actor works out with daughter Ella Rae's beau

American actor Mark Wahlberg was seen spending time in the gym with his new workout partner. On January 8, 2022, the 50-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to post a gym video featuring his daughter Ella's boyfriend.

Calling him a "great young man," Wahlberg said he used to work out to keep "boys away from his girls," but now shares his gym with Ella's beau.

In the short clip, the Entourage actor and Ella's boyfriend can be seen wearing matching peach-colored Municipal T-shirts.

In the comments section, fellow dad and actor Mario Lopez shared his thoughts on the video:

"Heyyy keep ‘em close. Smart."

Mark Wahlberg is a father to four children, including two daughters and two sons.

Who are Mark Wahlberg's kids?

Michael Wahlberg tied the knot with American model Rhea Durham in 2009. The two first met in New York in 2001. The duo share four kids together - Ella (18), Grace (11), Michael (15), and Brendan (13).

Ella Rae Wahlberg is the duo's first child together and was born in September 2003. However, the eldest Wahlberg kid's birthday falls on the same day that Mark lost his sister Debbie to a heart attack.

While talking about Ella on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mark Wahlberg shared a funny anecdote about why she does not like driving. The Infinite actor said that the two of them were once driving a golf cart in Hawaii alongside a path filled with lava. He said she started going up on the lava and "bailed out of the cart," leaving him alone.

“She hasn’t asked to drive anymore, which I’m grateful for.”

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea welcomed their second child, Michael, in 2006. Reportedly, just like his father, Michael is also an avid sports fan. During an interview with media outlet People, Wahlberg revealed that his kids talk about sports first thing in the morning.

"The first thing out of their mouths in the morning when their eyes are barely open is, ‘Dad, did the Clippers win?’”

Brendan Wahlberg is Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's third child, and second son. Born in 2008, Brendan, too, is a sports enthusiast. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Uncharted actor opened up about how he has no control over his kids' sports team preferences.

“My youngest boy played intramural for the Knicks. So he’s still kind of a Knicks fan.”

The pair welcomed their fourth child, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, in 2010. Just like her brothers, Grace is also interested in sports, especially horse riding. The Patriots Day actor has shared several videos on his Instagram handle that show the 11-year-old as being a natural when it comes to horse riding.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark Wahlberg said that raising kids in the public eye has its pros and cons.

"My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch."

He said that he used to take it personally but then realized that he could support them by making them feel comfortable.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee