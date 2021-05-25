"Terrible choice": Fans are not happy with the appearance of Mark Wahlberg's Sully in new Uncharted Movie set photo

A new set photo for the upcoming Uncharted movie, featuring Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully, has left many fans disappointed.
The new image was revealed in a New York Times feature that discussed Hollywood's efforts to adapt video games for the big screen.
In the image, Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully can be seen investigating what looks like an old crypt. The two characters' costumes for the movie were also revealed for all fans to see.
However, it appears that many fans are upset with the way the cast looks, specifically Sully.
Fans react as Mark Wahlberg looks nothing like Uncharted's Sully in the movie set photo
Neither Tom Holland nor Mark Wahlberg seems to resemble their video game counterparts in the photo.
While Holland's casting as Nathan Drake was not met with much praise, his outfit is, at the very least, something that the character would wear.
Sully, on the other hand, is only recognizable because the casting was already made official. Mark Wahlberg's character appears to be wearing a very similar outfit to Nathan Drake in the photo, which includes a dark jacket and a dark shirt underneath.
Not only is Sully's outfit similar to Nathan Drake's, but the character is also missing his signature facial hair from the Uncharted games.
The mustache is Sully's trademark look, but Mark Wahlberg's version of the character does not have it.
Moreover, Sully is known to wear brighter vacation-style button-up shirts in Uncharted. He is meant to be a laid-back father figure to Nathan Drake.
Though no one knows how the actual movie will turn out to be, fans may not be holding out too much hope.
Movies based on video games have historically had a tough time with ratings, and fans usually end up disappointed. Hopefully, Uncharted can move past the set photos and deliver a worthy viewing experience.