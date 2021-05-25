"Terrible choice": Fans are not happy with the appearance of Mark Wahlberg's Sully in new Uncharted Movie set photo

A new set photo for the upcoming Uncharted movie, featuring Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully, has left many fans disappointed.

The new image was revealed in a New York Times feature that discussed Hollywood's efforts to adapt video games for the big screen.

In the image, Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully can be seen investigating what looks like an old crypt. The two characters' costumes for the movie were also revealed for all fans to see.

However, it appears that many fans are upset with the way the cast looks, specifically Sully.

Fans react as Mark Wahlberg looks nothing like Uncharted's Sully in the movie set photo

Neither Tom Holland nor Mark Wahlberg seems to resemble their video game counterparts in the photo.

While Holland's casting as Nathan Drake was not met with much praise, his outfit is, at the very least, something that the character would wear.

They didn’t even try to make Mark look like Sully 💀 https://t.co/jNSzO1Kw6n — 𝔽𝕠𝕩𝔼𝕟𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕖 🏳️‍🌈 (@ax_zer0) May 24, 2021

I'm supposed to believe this is Sully and Nathan Drake? Tom as Nathan.. Maybe. However, Mark as Sully... Yikes. https://t.co/wgvk9N0m8w — MBG (@xMBGx) May 24, 2021

It’s hard to remain optimistic about this movie. Wahlberg as Sully is ridiculous https://t.co/T0sBigpQLi — Dillon 🦇 ❓ 0❓❓ (@BatmanAddict27) May 24, 2021

Sully, on the other hand, is only recognizable because the casting was already made official. Mark Wahlberg's character appears to be wearing a very similar outfit to Nathan Drake in the photo, which includes a dark jacket and a dark shirt underneath.

When the hell has Sully ever worn something like that? https://t.co/PMCKzSu2k3 — Online (@OnlineZhD) May 24, 2021

Walhberg looks closer to Drake than Sully. Terrible casting... https://t.co/s2Ux8S7euJ — Rhys Elliott (@superhys) May 24, 2021

mark wahlberg is still a terrible choice for sully https://t.co/D24W2wVzqz — Hope (@_hopeOfSteel_) May 24, 2021

Not only is Sully's outfit similar to Nathan Drake's, but the character is also missing his signature facial hair from the Uncharted games.

The mustache is Sully's trademark look, but Mark Wahlberg's version of the character does not have it.

Uncharted Sully and Nate:

Game vs movie



Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/VvDXYpgOUu — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) May 24, 2021

*people seeing clean shaven Mark wahlberg as sully in the uncharted movie*: “you know it’s a prequel right? Sully will be young”



Rare pic of victor Sullivan at 12 months old: pic.twitter.com/vwNke0GUjS — • j e m m a • (@missxdelaney) May 24, 2021

Moreover, Sully is known to wear brighter vacation-style button-up shirts in Uncharted. He is meant to be a laid-back father figure to Nathan Drake.

Though no one knows how the actual movie will turn out to be, fans may not be holding out too much hope.

Kid: can we have Uncharted

Mom: we already have Uncharted at home

Uncharted at home: pic.twitter.com/SDHZs75ScE — Alex Weinberg (@KermitAnIceFrog) May 24, 2021

Mark Wahlberg showed up to Uncharted movie like "What are we doing again?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/WIVdz0X5Co — Maku (@TropicalMaku) May 24, 2021

Movies based on video games have historically had a tough time with ratings, and fans usually end up disappointed. Hopefully, Uncharted can move past the set photos and deliver a worthy viewing experience.