‘Married at First Sight’ contestant list: Jasmina, Michael and others in Season 14

Lifetime’s controversial series, Married at First Sight, returns with a new season this Wednesday. The show, known as a “dynamic social experiment,” is set to bring 10 singles and turn them into married couples.

Relationship experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles bring together two strangers and get them married. The two-hour episode features the couple going through a wedding, honeymoon, and everything that happens between a newlywed, for eight weeks.

After two months, the couples can take a call whether they want to stay in the marriage or get a divorce.

The official synopsis of Married at First Sight reads:

“Season 14 is destined to be romantic, surprising and wickedly entertaining as ten brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into a marriage without ever meeting before.”

Meet ‘Married at First Sight’ contestants as couples

1) Noi and Steve

Steve and Noi (Image via courtneyhizeyphotography/ Instagram)

Noi is a 33-year-old Boston native who will tie the knot with 38-year-old Steve on Married at First Sight. Noi is a free-spirited and easy-going person who wants her husband to never let her down.

Steve, who is currently unemployed, wants his marriage to last like his grandparents. Apparently they had an arranged marriage and have been together for 60 years. Steve wishes for a wife who can make him happy like his grandparents.

2) Alyssa and Chris

Alyssa and Chris (Image via courtneyhizeyphotography/ Instagram)

Alyssa is a Boston lady who loves animals. The 30-year-old is paired with 35-year-old Chris in Married at First Sight. As per their bios, the couple seems to be perfect for each other. While Alyssa wants her husband to be ready for commitment, Chris desires a long-term marriage.

Chris tried his luck through dating apps, but couldn’t find his soulmate. Will Alyssa be the one for him? Only time will tell.

3) Mark and Lindsey

Mark and Lindsey (Image via courtneyhizeyphotography/ Instagram)

Mark could have been on Married at First Sight last season when he applied for the first time. However, he got lucky in season 14 and the 37-year-old Boston native will say "I do" to Lindsey (34).

According to the promo clip, Lindsey will arrive drunk at her wedding. But she intends to find a man who can become a partner in life. She draws inspiration from her grandparents’ 70 years of togetherness.

4) Katina and Olajuwon

Katina and Olajuwon (Image via courtneyhizeyphotography/ Instagram)

Katina and Olajuwon are two 29-year-olds who will say their vows on Marriage at First Sight Season 14.

Olajuwon, who was in the same college as Jephie (season 6), hopes to find a wife with whom he can happily share his life. Katina is also seeking a husband with whom she can grow old. She is finally ready to get married after spending the last few years on her self-love journey.

5) Michael and Jasmina

Michael and Jasmina (Image via courtneyhizeyphotography/ Instagram)

Jasmina (29) is a teacher from Boston who is all set to settle down with her special someone. The Married At First Sight makers will help her tie the knot with 28-year-old Michael, who is seeking his perfect match. He looks forward to starting a family, as per his bio.

The first wedding pictures of the reality show's couples have been clicked by Courtney Hizey Photography, LLC in collaboration with Lifetime and People Magazine.

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight Season 14 is all set to premiere Wednesday, January 5, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

