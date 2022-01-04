Ricki Lake wedding photos: 'Hairspray' star gets married for the third time

Ricki Lake tied the knot for the third time with Ross Burningham on January 2. The Cry-Baby star shared the news on Instagram and posted a few shots from the oceanside ceremony. The caption read:

“We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!”

The Serial Mom actress was seen in an orange maxi dress for the nuptials while she wore casual attire for the rest of the day.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in February 2021, Lake said that she was n*ked in the Jacuzzi with Burningham while he proposed to her at her new Malibu home. She added:

“So it was romantic. It was very spontaneous, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The pair met for the first time in June 2020 and made their relationship official in the December month of the same year. Lake shared a selfie with Burningham, and the comments section was full of greetings from their fans and close friends.

They have a lot of things in common and also are the parents of adult children from their previous relationships.

About Ricki Lake’s husband in brief

Ross Burningham has preferred to keep his private life away from the limelight. He has only been spotted on the Instagram posts of Ricki Lake.

Burningham celebrated his birthday back on February 10, 2021. Ricki shared a few pictures via Instagram of the occasion, and Ross was seen posing with her and her dog.

Detailed information about Burningham’s current profession, family, educational background, personal life, and net worth is yet to be revealed.

Relationship history of Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake first met illustrator Rob Sussman in October 1993, and they tied the knot in March 1994. They welcomed two sons: Milo Sebastian Sussman in March 1997 and Owen Tyler Sussman in June 2001.

Ricki Lake attends FYC Event For Fox's 'The Masked Singer' at The Atrium at Westfield Century City (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lake and Sussman filed for divorce in August 2003, and it was finalized in February 2004.

The 53-year-old dated jewelry designer Christian Evans in 2009. They got engaged in August 2011 and married in April 2012.

The Cabin Boy star then filed for divorce from Evans in October 2014, mentioning irreconcilable differences. The divorce was put on hold in December 2014 and finalized in 2015.

Lake is popular for her appearance as Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 comedy film, Hairspray. She is also famous as the host of her talk show, Ricki Lake, from 1993 to 2004.

Edited by Shaheen Banu