Why did Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett divorce? Inside star's life ahead of 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' premiere

Kendra Wilkinson is all set to come out of her comfort zone and move into the real estate business. Her new show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, will be launched next week on Discovery Plus.

While she has gained recognition and success in the entertainment world, her personal life has not been a bed of roses. Kendra Wilkinson’s divorce with former footballer Hank Baskett was the talk of the town in 2017. After being married for nine years, the couple reportedly separated in January 2018, agreeing to share the custody of their two kids — son Hank and daughter Alijah.

The press reported the controversial cause of their divorce claiming that Baskett was having an affair when Kendra Wilkinson was pregnant with Alijah. According to reports, the reality TV star allegedly threw Baskett out of the house and flushed her wedding ring into the toilet when she learned about it.

Speaking about the incident, Baskett said:

"I messed up. I put myself in a bad situation. And everything through me brought pain upon this family.”

Kendra Wilkinson doesn’t believe Baskett cheated

According to Baskett, he didn’t have an affair but got himself into a bad situation. Describing the situation, the former football player said:

“I didn’t engage in anything. It was like a bank robbery. You never know when you’ll freeze. I don’t know if it was a couple of seconds or 15 seconds, because all I was saying was get out, get out, get out.”

After he explained everything to Kendra Wilkinson, she reportedly understood his side of the story and was even sympathetic. She called him “naive and gullible,” which she reasoned was why he was drawn into the mess.

She said:

“I don’t say the word ‘cheat.’ I can say he was not loyal to me. I don’t care about the act. I care about how he reacted to it and how I was told by the media what happened. That scarred me.”

About Kendra Wilkinson’s ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’

The celebrity rose to fame after she became the infamous Hugh Hefner’s main girlfriend and was featured in The Girls Next Door.

She left the Playboy Mansion when she met Baskett. Kendra Wilkinson has since worked with the E! network, which has given the star her own shows — Kendra and Kendra on Top. As she dealt with issues in her personal life, she stood strong on the work front.

She now has a real estate license for which she studied hard, and Kendra Wilkinson is reportedly ready to start a new phase in her life.

The reality TV star said:

“The start of my show and the start of filming was [also] the start of my new … journey. Everything just started all at once, including the decision to start dating. It just kinda happened.”

Calling her new phase a “celebration,” Kendra Wilkinson is ready to sell Venice Beach Bungalows and Beverly Hills mansions to elite homebuyers in Kendra Sells Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the six-part docuseries will premiere on Wednesday, November 17, on Discovery+ and its preview will air on the same day on HGTV at 10.30 pm ET.

