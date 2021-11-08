Who is Lauren Risley? All about 'Call the Closer' expert ahead of HGTV series premiere

HGTV's new real estate series, Call the Closer, is set to premiere this Monday. The show will be led by a talented realtor, Lauren Risley.

The renovation expert will help St. Louis' pickiest home buyers find their dream home. She will guide her clients through the tiring rebuilding and renovating process, making it easy and hassle-free for the buyers.

The promo clips for Call the Closer feature Risley taking a young couple on home tours to learn their exact requirements and vision for their perfect house.

Risley owns a real estate company

Apart from being a television personality, the Call the Closer host is the founder of The Lauren Risley Realty Team. With the help of her company's team, Risley will be seen completing the renovation tasks on the HGTV show.

As per her bio posted on the company's website, Risley's favorite food item and movie are pizza and Adventures in Babysitting, respectively, and she is a dog lover.

She even has a pet named Gus, seen in behind-the-scenes pictures of Call the Closer. In fact, Risley's Instagram profile either has images of houses or the adorable dog.

About premiere of Call the Closer

HGTV's new renovation series, Call the Closer, will air its first episode on Monday, November 8, at 10.00 pm (ET) on HGTV and Discovery+.

Those who don't have access to the channels can opt for streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live TV, among others.

Call the Closer will consist of eight episodes, with the first one titled "The Perfectionists". The remaining episodes' titles are The Anchor Problem, The Investors, The Overanalysers, The First Timers, The Researchers, Champagne Toast Beer Budget, and The Out of Towners.

Produced by Coolfire Studios, Call the Closer looks promising, and it will also let fans get more involved in the show. They just have to watch the renovation series, tell their favorite part, and win prizes.

Risley explained it on her Instagram:

“Excited about the show?! So are we! Starting next week, call us each Tuesday following the show airing, tell us your favorite part, and be entered to win some awesome prizes!!! (Prizes to include TV, Nintendo Switch, Wine Fridge, Firepit, Apple Watch, and more!).”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Call the Closer interests readers, then HGTV also brings several other options related to renovation and real estate shows. Some of them are Property Brothers, Outgrown, Houses with History, Cash in the Attic, and Selling the Big Easy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer