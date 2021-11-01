Where to watch 'Call the Closer'? Release date and all about design show

HGTV's brand new eight-episode series Call the Closer is finally here. The renovation show releases on November 8, and fans are excited to witness host Lauren Risley's magic.

The channel has released its list of new shows for the month of November, one of them being Call the Closer. Other releases include Fixer To Fabulous, Flipping Showdown, and My Lottery Dream Home.

When will Call the Closer release?

HGTV's new design show, Call the Closer, is set to premiere on Monday, November 8 at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

Call the Closer sneak peek

Here's a sneak peek of HGTV's new home renovation show:

List of Call the Closer's upcoming episodes:

Episode 1: The Perfectionists

Episode 2: The Anchor Problem

Episode 3: The Investors

Episode 4: The Overanalysers

Episode 5: The First Timers

Episode 6: The Researchers

Episode 7: Champagne Toast Beer Budget

Episode 8: The Out Of Towners

About Call the Closer

Call the Closer is an interesting upcoming series produced by Coolfire Studios. Real estate and renovation expert Lauren Risley helps the pickiest home buyers from St. Louis find their perfect dream home.

The eight-episode series features Risley as the host, who helps her clients through the tiring process of home buying. Risley tries removing obstacles or working around them while she's at it.

Along with her trusty team, Risley guides the new homeowners through rebuilding and renovating the property of their dreams.

In the premiere episode, the founder of Lauren Risley Realty will be occupied with a young couple who are complete opposites.

Struggling with an extensive wish list at hand, Risley takes her clients on many home tours to learn what exactly they are looking for in a new home.

After a lot of scouting, the group lands on a large 150-year-old property. Risley and her team transform the entire house to fit the family's ideal mood board.

The renovation will include breaking down many walls on the main floor to create a spacious all-white kitchen, a new office, and a mudroom space perfect for the couple’s four kids.

Tune in on Monday, November 8 at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV and Discovery+ to witness the premiere of the home renovation show.

