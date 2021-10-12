Where to watch 'Home Sweet Home'? Release date, trailer, and all about NBC's social experiment series

NBC is back with yet another unscripted reality television show, Home Sweet Home! Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay's social experiment series is finally here.

Premiering on October 15, each hour-long episode will feature two families who swap homes to get an insight into the lives of other people. Ava DuVernay said:

"What if we could do it? Go into each other's most intimate spaces and go home with each other?"

Home Sweet Home features eighteen families, each from completely different backgrounds. They participate in all the household activities and live as a family. The show celebrates beautiful differences while embracing what we have in common as a race.

When will Home Sweet Home release?

The unscripted show premieres on October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Official trailer of Home Sweet Home

Ava DuVernay's intimate series, Home Sweet Home, is wholesome and heartwarming. The trailer shows glimpses of the participants' first reactions to being in the swapped home. "Oh, they're vegan," one remarks, while another adds, "Wait a minute, there's no TV?"

Watch the official trailer for the new NBC series:

About Home Sweet Home

18 families swap their lives by allowing an outside family to enter their home, while entering theirs. The participants adopt the fashion, culture, and routines of the other party. At the end of each episode, the two families will come together to share their once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The eye-opening affair touched everyone that worked on the show. One of the family members said:

"No matter what culture you are, no matter what religion you are, we're all humans and we should all love each other."

Ava DuVernay holds this experience very close to her heart. She said:

Also Read

"I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family. With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life. In making this show, I have learned so much from each of these families that I'm just excited to share it."

Selma's director, Ava, and her team at the film collective ARRAY focus on amplifying different voices and cultures with their work.

Edited by Prem Deshpande